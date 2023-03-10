Chipotle latest addition to business growth along Delran's Route 130 corridor

DELRAN – The township’s planning board approved preliminary and final minor site plan, clearing the way for a Chipotle Mexican Grill to be built here, as part of a mixed-use complex.

The restaurant, as well as a self-storage space, are planned for a location near the corner of Route 130 South and Fairview Street.

Fieldstone Associates, LP, is the developer for the land at 1223 & 1607 Fairview Street and 7023 Route 130 South, Block 65, Lot 14, 15, 16 & 16.02. The developer was also granted use variance.

“That storage and Chipotle are fully approved,” Delran Mayor Gary Catrambone said in a phone interview. “The storage people were very accommodating. The residents that were there were very proactive at the meetings of planning board. The company was very accommodating and I think the residents agree. It was an open space but it was commercial. They wanted some accommodations and I believe all the accommodations they requested, the company did.”

Where will Delran's Chipotle be?

The complex, which will be built in an area between a Walgreens and a dermatology office, will be across the highway from the Hartford Corners shopping center. That center, anchored by ShopRite, includes Chick-fil-A, Lowe’s, Pets Plus, Saladworks, Planet Fitness, Five Guys, Delran Bagel Café, Starbucks, Dooney’s Pub, Staples and other businesses.

The moves will continue to grow an area of about a 1.5 mile stretch along or near the Route 130 corridor in Delran that has seen quite a few new restaurants and businesses pop up.

What else has opened recently or is coming to Delran?

Anise Vietnamese will open sometime in March or April at the Millside Plaza in a space once occupied by Panera Bread. Anise, which serves pho as well as other items, has an original location in Cherry Hill.

Grocery Outlet opened in Millside Plaza in December of 2021. Grocery Outlet has more than 430 locations nationwide, including several in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Top Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot is coming soon to Hartford Corners, near Pets Plus.

An Exit 4 Escape Rooms location opened in August 2022 on Fairview Avenue in Hartford Corners near Five Guys (which opened in 2021) and near Hartford Road.

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened in Hartford Corners in February.

Las Palmas Cafe relocated to 2900 Route 130 North in Delran in the fall. Previously the café was at the now-closed Grand Marketplace in Willingboro under the name Palmas Del Mar.

What it means

“The uptick in businesses has been great,” said Catrambone, who mentioned more housing developments coming in as well as cannabis dispensaries. “They’re (the businesses that have come in) ratables that don’t really stress the township financially and they don’t put additional stress on the school system. It’s always good to have additional businesses there.”

“We are happy to see the new business moving into the area,” said Sandra Sciacca, second vice president of the Delran Business Association. “The variety of food genres is exciting. The non-food establishment like the escape room offers up a fun night."

Chipotle Mexican Grill also plans another restaurant in Burlington County in Burlington Township on Route 541 as part of a 12,000-square-foot project planned at a location next to a Lidl supermarket.

