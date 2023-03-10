Open in App
Gaylord, MI
Petoskey News Review

Gaylord man arrested after fleeing on his snowmobile

By Gaylord Herald Times,

6 days ago
GAYLORD — A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post observed a snowmobile southbound on West Otsego Lake Drive in Bagley Township on Feb. 4 that displayed an expired registration sticker.

The trooper turned around and activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren as the snowmobile allegedly fled on an unplowed trail off Lake Manuka Road. The trooper began checking the area and interviewing people. The trooper went to a local business where the snowmobile had been seen parked outside.

Surveillance footage was checked, and the rider of the snowmobile was determined to be 45-year-old Jeremy Hartwick Burgett of Gaylord.

Burgett was interviewed and a report turned over to the Otsego County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 27 and Burgett turned himself in at the Otsego County Jail on March 2.

Burgett was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count flee and elude fourth degree. He was given a $2,000 bond.

