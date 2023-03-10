Open in App
Raritan, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Stripers hitting in the Raritan back bay; fishing regulations set for 2023

By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press,

6 days ago
The striper bite in the back bays and tributaries has been enough to draw fishermen outdoors as that feel of spring in the air is getting stronger each day.

Phil Sciortino at the Tackle Box in Hazlet said there have been landings of stripers along the Bayshore from Union Beach to points back west. The fishery is also starting to wake up on the Raritan and Hackensack rivers. Some of the fish reported have been keepers up to about 36 inches. Or that's at least the biggest he's heard at this point.

The water is still a little chilly. The fish have been nosing around the bottom and hitting bloodworms. Worm balls have been effective in creating a scented a trail to attract the fish, Sciortino said. There' been fish during the day and night.

The Toms River bite is about the same, though, there are some white perch mixed in. Fishermen are doing more there though on lures such as the SP Minnows and Rapala X-raps.

2023 fluke, sea bass regulations

The state's Marine Fisheries Council set the rules for this several key fisheries at its March 2 regular meeting.

To begin, It’s status quo for summer flounder or fluke as far as this season's regulations go. That means an open season from May 2 to Sept. 27. Anglers can take home two fish at between 17 to 18 inches, and one fish over 18 inches. The exception is the Delaware Bay and tributaries where anglers can take three fish at 17 inches and Island Beach State Park where the rule is two fish at 16 inches.

The situation for black sea bass turned out to not be as bleak as previous thought. While fishermen are facing a 10% cut to the coastwide quota, New Jersey's Marine Fisheries Council ultimately decided to trim the bag limit from July 1 to Aug. 31 to one fish to meet the reductions. One of the options it was mulling was closing the season during the busy summer tourist season. On the flip side, the council voted to lower the size limit by a half-inch, to 12.5 inches.

The season will be in waves as has been the modus operandi for the last several years. The fishery is open from May 17 to June 19 with a 10-fish possession limit, and a 12.5-inch size limit; July 1 – Aug. 31 at a one-fish possession limit and a 12.5-inch size limit; Oct. 1 – 31 with a 10-fish limit and a 12.5-inch size limit and and Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 with a 15-fish possession limit and a 12.5-inch size limit.

Fishermen did however, lose the winter porgy fishery as the council eliminated it in order to meet a 10% quota cut there. The porgy season will run from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31 with a 30-fish possession limit and a 10-inch size limit.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

