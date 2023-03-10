Happy birthday Bad Bunny! Celebrate Benito's big day in Asbury Park

It's good tidings to Bad Bunny, and you can celebrate the superstar's 29th birthday on Friday, March 10, in Asbury Park.

The Bad Bunny Birthday Bash takes place at the House of Independents on Cookman Avenue. While Bad Bunny won't be there, Kendall Jenner is invited.

“I hope (she shows up),” said DJ Honey Cafe of Brooklyn regarding Jenner. (Bunny’s rumored romance with Jenner was trending this week.)

Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio of Puerto Rico, is a trailblazer. His 2020 Latin trap and reggaeton album, “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” was the first Spanish language LP to top the Billboard 200.

The hits keep coming. Bunny recently performed “Después de la Playa” and “El Apagón” at the 2023 Grammys.

“His recent performance on the Grammys for me was very heartwarming,” said DJ Honey Cafe, aka Cali Gonzalez. “Because I felt like he brought what a lot of Latinos and Spanish folks experience growing up. Parties like that with the family, it's like that in your house. He brought the home element of Latinos to the Grammy stage. He's doing a lot of interesting things and breaking down a lot of barriers.”

Away from the concert stage, Bunny will host the San Juan WWE Backlash event on Saturday, June 6.

Honey Cafe started the Bad Bunny party, which incudes other Latin hits, in May 2022 at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn. It's since gone national and there are Bad Bunny Birthday Bashes across the country. Check out www.nochedeveranosinti.com for a party near you.

“I started the party on a whim,” he said. “It was 'OK, give the people what they want.' Everybody wants to hear Bad Bunny.”

That includes Asbury Park. Friday's party is the third time at the House of Independents.

“The party has spiraled out of control,” Honey Cafe said. “It's become really popular, and we're selling out over and over and over again. “

Go: Bad Bunny Birthday Bash, 9 p.m. Friday, March 10, House of Independents, 572 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, $20; houseofindependents.com.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com