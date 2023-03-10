Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
The Florida Times-Union

What's going on for St. Patrick's Day in the Jacksonville area?

By Tom Szaroleta, Florida Times-Union,

6 days ago
You don't have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Jacksonville area. Heck, you don't even have to wait until St. Patrick's Day. Here are some good opportunities to dress in green over the next week or so:

St. Augustine Celtic Music and Heritage Festival

It’s about a week early for St. Patrick’s Day, but the annual fest celebrating all things Celtic is back for a weekend of Highland games, whiskey tastings, peat-smoked haggis and live music from Albannach, Seven Nations, the Dublin City Ramblers and the Steel City Rovers. The St. Augustine St. Patrick's Day Parade winds through the streets of the city's historic district starting at 10 a.m. Info: celticstaugustine.com

St. Paddy's Day Run

8 a.m. Sunday, March 12, at Evergreen Cemetery

5K and 10K St. Patrick's-themed races benefit the Springfield Historical Society. Info: 1stplacesports.com

St. Patrick's Day Revue

2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Amelia Musical Playhouse

The theater's Senior Theatre Project puts on a show of music, readings and comedic sketches. Info: ameliamusicalplayhouse.com

Feast Day Mass — St. Patrick

8 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church

With all the shamrocks and leprechauns, it's easy to forget that there really was a St. Patrick, and he has a church named in his honor at 601 Airport Center Drive E. in Jacksonville. Info: dosafl.com

Lucky St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Sneakers Sports Grille in Jacksonville Beach

One ticket covers the Friday and Saturday bar crawl, which includes stops at Sneakers, Brix Taphouse, Flask & Cannon, the Ritz, Ruby Beach Brewing and Salt in Jacksonville Beach. Info: crawlwith.us/jacksonville/stpattys

St. Patrick's Day Party

6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Riverside Children's Art Center

Drop off the kids for an evening of group games, scavenger hunts, green and gold snacks and a prize for the kid wearing the most green. Info: riversidechildrensartcenter.org

St. Paddy's Day Massacre

6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Kona Skatepark

Skating and all-ages concert featuring Kabuki Nut Shot, Divided Truth and Radiation Brain Trash. Info: facebook.com

St. Patrick's Day Celebration with the Icemen

7 p.m. Friday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville's hockey team takes on the Savannah Ghost Pirates and invites fans to wear green for the game. In a special offer, $25 gets you a ticket and a green beer from Ruby Beach Brewing during a pregame party. Info: jacksonvilleicemen.com

St. Patrick's Day Monster Ball

7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Justice Pub

Nothing says Irish quite like a night of metal bands, right? Bloodcrest, Brthrs of !LL, Graveyard Gang, Year Zero, Leshii, Fantum and others are on the bill. Info: facebook.com/thejusticepub

The Irish bars

Jacksonville has its fair share of Irish bars, and many of them will be serving green beer and Guinness to celebrate the holiday. Here's what we've found:

  • Culhane's Irish Pub, 967 Atlantic Blvd. in Atlantic Beach, (904) 249-9595, culhanesirishpub.com
  • Donovan's Irish Pub, 7440 U.S. 1 in St. Augustine, (904) 829-0000, facebook.com/DonovansIrishPub. Holiday plans: Doors open at 11 a.m. Part of the parking lot is being roped off for additional outdoor space. Irish musician noon-4 p.m., bagpiper 4-6 p.m., Paper City Hustlers 6:30-10:30 p.m. Menu includes Reubens, corned beef & cabbage.
  • Emerald Goat, 96110 Lofton Square in Fernandina Beach, (844) 441-2444, emeraldgoat.com. Holiday plans: Live music during the day, DJs after dark. Part of the parking lot will be roped off to create an outdoor area for “one of the busiest parties in Nassau.”
  • Fionn MacCool's Irish Restaurant & Pub, 145 Hidden Road in Ponte Vedra Beach, (904) 217-7021, fionnmacs.com. Holiday plans: Doors open 10 a.m. Outdoor seating with bar and food trucks, live music, Irish dancers, pipes & drums, Irish food. No reservations will be accepted.
  • Fly's Tie Irish Pub, 117 E. Sailfish Drive in Atlantic Beach, (904) 246-4293, facebook.com.
  • Legacy Ale Works, 14965 St. Augustine Road, (904) 683-4345, Legacyaleworks.com. Holiday plans: Release of brewery’s Irish Red Ale and Irish Stout, live music from Celtic Ring 6-9 p.m. Friday, special menu featuring bangers & mash, Irish nachos and bread pudding with Irish whiskey sauce.
  • Lynch's Irish Pub, 514 First St. N. in Jacksonville Beach, (904) 249-5181, lynchsirishpub.com. Holiday plans: Indoor and outdoor celebrations, with Brendan Doherty & Trevor Tanner and the Paul Lundgren Band performing inside and Spade McQuade, Solar Tide, Roger That and Silent Disco outside.
  • Mickie's Irish Pub, 1012 King St., facebook.com
  • The Rogue Bar, 927 King St., (904) 551-1350, facebook.com
  • Stout Snug, 1190 Edgewood Avenue S., (904) 240-1574, thestoutsnug.com. Holiday plans: Doors open at 10 a.m., live music from Jacksonville Drum & Pipes, JIg to a Milestone and Blood, Sweat and Whiskey.
  • TJ's Irish Pub, 12020 Fort Caroline Road, (904) 997-8944, facebook.com/tjsirishpub

Gaelic Storm and the High Kings

April 2 at the Florida Theatre

This show is a couple of weeks late for St. Patrick's Day, but these two bands are the real deal. Gaelic Storm is from California, but their sound is genuine enough that they were cast as the band that plays for the Irish steerage passengers in "Titanic." The High Kings have played at St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the White House and the Lord Mayor of London’s St. Patrick’s Day concert. Info: floridatheatre.com

