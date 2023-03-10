FSU, TMH designate land, form community advisory group for new academic health center

Florida State University President Richard McCullough and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare President and CEO Mark O’Bryant shared a stage Wednesday to announce a land designation and advisory committee for their new FSU Health-Academic Health Center.

McCullough and O’Bryant expressed how the dual announcement made the day a “glorious” and “transformational” one for both institutions as they shared the newest updates about the center to guests in TMH’s Dozier Atrium.

"As we look at this collaboration as a catalyst moment, this is going to set the path for activities around research, education, care and reshaping everything we do as it relates to quality of life and health in our community,” ‘O'Bryant said.

The land for the project is on the northeast sector of TMH’s campus off Centerville Road, near Tallahassee Community College’s Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education. Once the center is built, it will include educational and medical spaces as well as research laboratories.

The announcement comes after FSU secured $125 million from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature last year to establish the center.

TMH’s land grant to FSU will allow the university to get the ball rolling with the process of constructing the five-story building. From prepping the site to working with architects and constructors, McCullough says the construction process might take a couple of years.

The construction phase is expected to create about 1,200 jobs, and the center will support more than 1,500 jobs annually.

“A year and a half ago, we set forward with this audacious idea,” McCullough said. “FSU Health is not a small vision, but a large vision — one that will continue to make this already-amazing health care that we have in Tallahassee even better.”

Other TMH news:TMH says all systems restored, operations normal after cybersecurity incident

The plan is still to have the center take up 130,000 square feet. To give an idea of the center’s vastness, O’Bryant added that it will include a 700-space parking area.

While the new center is being planned, other accomplishments through FSU and TMH’s teamwork include the recent groundbreaking of the new health care campus in Panama City Beach along with the St. Joe Company.

The campus will consist of an 80,000-square-foot medical office building that will open in 2024 and a 100-bed hospital slated to be completed in 2027, according to the university.

With the Panama City campus and the new academic health center underway, the projects will expand the university’s health research portfolio while they also work toward alleviating the current need for more physicians and nurses in North Florida.

In FSU and TMH’s efforts of being provided with guidance during their continued partnership, they formed the “Transformation Committee" advisory group of 10 community members, where FSU and TMH each made five appointments.

The committee will be chaired by Kevin Nolan — a partner at the global consulting firm Guidehouse — who will help ensure that the committee assists FSU and TMH in maximizing the value of their partnership moving forward.

Here are the five members of the committee that McCullough appointed:

Jorge Gonzalez (FSU trustee, St. Joe Company president and CEO)

Nan Hillis (FSU Real Estate Center executive board member)

Kathy Mears (Commissioner of Agriculture’s chief of staff)

Reverend R.B. Holmes (pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church)

Bill Smith (Capital City Bank chairman and CEO)

The other five committee members who were appointed by O’Bryant are:

Winston Howell (former TMH board chair, shareholder and chairman emeritus of Thomas Howell Ferguson PA)

Andrew Wong (former TMH board chair, orthopedic surgeon at Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic)

Martha Barnett (former TMH board chair)

Steve Evans (former TMH board chair)

Lee Hinkle (former TMH board chair)

Barnett says the committee is appropriately named and believes that it will have a transformative impact on the Florida panhandle as it will potentially attract people to come live and work in the Tallahassee community.

“I’m a lawyer by profession, but I come from a medical family,” Barnett said. “I have always viewed my life through the lens of someone who saw the impact that having hands-on, 24/7, personal attention and care made in the lives of people. If I can take some of my early childhood experiences and my commitment to making that kind of health care available to everyone, that would be a goal for me.”

As a committee member, Barnett expects to figure out how to involve the community in order to have a better understanding of the people’s most prioritized health care needs.

Wednesday’s conference marked the first time that the committee officially met together in the same room. The group currently does not have a confirmed date for when its first meeting will be held, according to Barnett.

"We've been incrementally moving down this pathway in a very organic way,” O’Bryant said, referring to the road toward establishing the new center, “but this puts more traction to that and gives us stronger wheels and a bigger engine to drive forward.”

Contact Tarah Jean attjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.