Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Tallahassee Democrat

FSU, TMH designate land, form community advisory group for new academic health center

By Tarah Jean, Tallahassee Democrat,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Puqz2_0lE9oxgt00

Florida State University President Richard McCullough and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare President and CEO Mark O’Bryant shared a stage Wednesday to announce a land designation and advisory committee for their new FSU Health-Academic Health Center.

McCullough and O’Bryant expressed how the dual announcement made the day a “glorious” and “transformational” one for both institutions as they shared the newest updates about the center to guests in TMH’s Dozier Atrium.

"As we look at this collaboration as a catalyst moment, this is going to set the path for activities around research, education, care and reshaping everything we do as it relates to quality of life and health in our community,” ‘O'Bryant said.

The land for the project is on the northeast sector of TMH’s campus off Centerville Road, near Tallahassee Community College’s Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education. Once the center is built, it will include educational and medical spaces as well as research laboratories.

The announcement comes after FSU secured $125 million from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature last year to establish the center.

TMH’s land grant to FSU will allow the university to get the ball rolling with the process of constructing the five-story building. From prepping the site to working with architects and constructors, McCullough says the construction process might take a couple of years.

The construction phase is expected to create about 1,200 jobs, and the center will support more than 1,500 jobs annually.

“A year and a half ago, we set forward with this audacious idea,” McCullough said. “FSU Health is not a small vision, but a large vision — one that will continue to make this already-amazing health care that we have in Tallahassee even better.”

Other TMH news:TMH says all systems restored, operations normal after cybersecurity incident

The plan is still to have the center take up 130,000 square feet. To give an idea of the center’s vastness, O’Bryant added that it will include a 700-space parking area.

While the new center is being planned, other accomplishments through FSU and TMH’s teamwork include the recent groundbreaking of the new health care campus in Panama City Beach along with the St. Joe Company.

The campus will consist of an 80,000-square-foot medical office building that will open in 2024 and a 100-bed hospital slated to be completed in 2027, according to the university.

With the Panama City campus and the new academic health center underway, the projects will expand the university’s health research portfolio while they also work toward alleviating the current need for more physicians and nurses in North Florida.

In FSU and TMH’s efforts of being provided with guidance during their continued partnership, they formed the “Transformation Committee" advisory group of 10 community members, where FSU and TMH each made five appointments.

The committee will be chaired by Kevin Nolan — a partner at the global consulting firm Guidehouse — who will help ensure that the committee assists FSU and TMH in maximizing the value of their partnership moving forward.

Here are the five members of the committee that McCullough appointed:

  • Jorge Gonzalez (FSU trustee, St. Joe Company president and CEO)
  • Nan Hillis (FSU Real Estate Center executive board member)
  • Kathy Mears (Commissioner of Agriculture’s chief of staff)
  • Reverend R.B. Holmes (pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church)
  • Bill Smith (Capital City Bank chairman and CEO)

The other five committee members who were appointed by O’Bryant are:

  • Winston Howell (former TMH board chair, shareholder and chairman emeritus of Thomas Howell Ferguson PA)
  • Andrew Wong (former TMH board chair, orthopedic surgeon at Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic)
  • Martha Barnett (former TMH board chair)
  • Steve Evans (former TMH board chair)
  • Lee Hinkle (former TMH board chair)

Barnett says the committee is appropriately named and believes that it will have a transformative impact on the Florida panhandle as it will potentially attract people to come live and work in the Tallahassee community.

“I’m a lawyer by profession, but I come from a medical family,” Barnett said. “I have always viewed my life through the lens of someone who saw the impact that having hands-on, 24/7, personal attention and care made in the lives of people. If I can take some of my early childhood experiences and my commitment to making that kind of health care available to everyone, that would be a goal for me.”

As a committee member, Barnett expects to figure out how to involve the community in order to have a better understanding of the people’s most prioritized health care needs.

Wednesday’s conference marked the first time that the committee officially met together in the same room. The group currently does not have a confirmed date for when its first meeting will be held, according to Barnett.

"We've been incrementally moving down this pathway in a very organic way,” O’Bryant said, referring to the road toward establishing the new center, “but this puts more traction to that and gives us stronger wheels and a bigger engine to drive forward.”

Contact Tarah Jean attjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tallahassee, FL newsLocal Tallahassee, FL
New affordable housing units in construction near Walmart, I-10 in Gadsden County
Tallahassee, FL21 hours ago
Divine 9 members at FAMU voice opposition to HB 999
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Miya Marcano's father testifies against Florida bill proposing changes to property owner liability
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Free shredding event to take place in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
“An Attack On All Speech” Has Passed Its First Hurdle In Florida
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
New rules change how organizations get access to protest at the Capitol
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
A Florida-Sized Roadblock for the League of Women Voters
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Trial for James Finch begins
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Godby football looks to build for the future
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Florida bill would make possessing fuel skimmers illegal
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Judge dismisses former CPRB member’s lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Recent Single-Family Home Sales in Killearn Estates Average $412,887
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Franchesque Lashondra Robinson, 30 of Cocoa, Florida Arrested on Felony Charges in Washington, Gadsden and Jackson Counties
Cocoa, FL4 days ago
10-year-old uses allowance money to buy and donate shoes to one organization
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Man indicted in connection to Quincy shooting
Quincy, FL1 day ago
House hit by gunfire in Sunday morning shooting incident
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
UPDATE: Highway 20 intersection reopened after fatal accident
Blountstown, FL3 days ago
NWS: Tornado not responsible for death or storm damage
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
“I didn’t do it”: Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his mother
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
16-year-old killed, man hurt after tree falls onto vehicle from heavy winds in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
19-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
Clarksville, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy