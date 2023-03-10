Tallahassee
5 FSU alumni contribute to Oscar-nominated films, including 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
By Tarah Jean, Tallahassee Democrat,6 days ago
As the nation tunes in to this year’s anticipated Oscars, Florida State University has more than one reason to watch — five FSU alumni are a part of multiple award-nominated films.
Among the nominees with ties to the university is FSU alumni Allison Rose Carter, co-producer of the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which is being considered for the Best Picture and Best Director awards.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from FSU in 2004.
“The FSU film school taught me that I was most interested in the daring challenges of independent film and brought me together with a group of like-minded adventurers,” Carter said in a prepared statement. “There are so many people at FSU who helped bring me to where I am, and I will forever be grateful.”
Three other films that have been nominated for Best Animated Feature have FSU alumni connections as well.
Marc Ostroff, a 1997 alumnus who also earned his bachelor’s degree in fine arts, was a finance executive on “Pinocchio” and “The Sea Beast” — both of which are films nominated for the category.
Sara Bennett Crowley, who graduated from the university in 2004 along with Carter, also played a role in creating the “Pinocchio” film while serving as production manager.
In addition, FSU 1993 graduate Brendan Murphy was associate production manager on the nominated film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” for the Best Animated Feature category.
Another FSU alumni among this year’s Oscar nominations is Ivette Garcia, who was the casting director for a Best Animated Short. She graduated from the university in 2003 with her master’s in fine arts.
“We are excited again to celebrate Hollywood’s big night with a live event and proud to have five nominated films that our alumni worked on,” Reb Braddock, dean of FSU’s College of Motion Picture Arts, said in a release. “We learned from the 2016 Best Picture-winner ‘Moonlight’ that the Oscars are even more fun when we’re rooting for our FSU film family.”
Braddock referred to the award-winning film “Moonlight” from a few years ago that was both written and directed by FSU Film School alum Barry Jenkins, a 2003 graduate. The movie won three Oscars in the 2017 Academy Awards — including Best Picture — and had five other grads from the university on its production team.
How to watch the Oscars on TV and at a local streaming party
The 95th annual Academy Awards will be held 8 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles, California and will be broadcast on the ABC television network.
FSU’s film school is hosting a “Night at the Oscars” watch party at 8 p.m. Sunday at the FSU Film School Soundstages located on Champions Way to cheer on the university’s alumni who are among the film crews nominated for Oscars.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start at $50 to attend the Sunday event on campus, where the Academy Awards ceremony will be live streamed.
Tickets can be purchased through the Eventbrite ticketing website.
