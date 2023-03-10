5 FSU alumni contribute to Oscar-nominated films, including 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

As the nation tunes in to this year’s anticipated Oscars, Florida State University has more than one reason to watch — five FSU alumni are a part of multiple award-nominated films.

Among the nominees with ties to the university is FSU alumni Allison Rose Carter, co-producer of the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which is being considered for the Best Picture and Best Director awards.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from FSU in 2004.

“The FSU film school taught me that I was most interested in the daring challenges of independent film and brought me together with a group of like-minded adventurers,” Carter said in a prepared statement. “There are so many people at FSU who helped bring me to where I am, and I will forever be grateful.”

Three other films that have been nominated for Best Animated Feature have FSU alumni connections as well.

Marc Ostroff, a 1997 alumnus who also earned his bachelor’s degree in fine arts, was a finance executive on “Pinocchio” and “The Sea Beast” — both of which are films nominated for the category.

Sara Bennett Crowley, who graduated from the university in 2004 along with Carter, also played a role in creating the “Pinocchio” film while serving as production manager.

In addition, FSU 1993 graduate Brendan Murphy was associate production manager on the nominated film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” for the Best Animated Feature category.

Another FSU alumni among this year’s Oscar nominations is Ivette Garcia, who was the casting director for a Best Animated Short. She graduated from the university in 2003 with her master’s in fine arts.

“We are excited again to celebrate Hollywood’s big night with a live event and proud to have five nominated films that our alumni worked on,” Reb Braddock, dean of FSU’s College of Motion Picture Arts, said in a release. “We learned from the 2016 Best Picture-winner ‘Moonlight’ that the Oscars are even more fun when we’re rooting for our FSU film family.”

Braddock referred to the award-winning film “Moonlight” from a few years ago that was both written and directed by FSU Film School alum Barry Jenkins, a 2003 graduate. The movie won three Oscars in the 2017 Academy Awards — including Best Picture — and had five other grads from the university on its production team.

How to watch the Oscars on TV and at a local streaming party

The 95th annual Academy Awards will be held 8 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles, California and will be broadcast on the ABC television network.

FSU’s film school is hosting a “Night at the Oscars” watch party at 8 p.m. Sunday at the FSU Film School Soundstages located on Champions Way to cheer on the university’s alumni who are among the film crews nominated for Oscars.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start at $50 to attend the Sunday event on campus, where the Academy Awards ceremony will be live streamed.

Tickets can be purchased through the Eventbrite ticketing website.

