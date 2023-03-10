Home should be where you are, not where you once were | Suzy Fleming Leonard

I miss real Alabama white barbecue sauce.

I miss catfish huts and meat-and-three diners.

I miss having the day off for Mardi Gras.

I miss backyard crawfish boils.

I miss having family close by.

Though I've lived on the Space Coast for almost a quarter of a century, there's still a lot I miss about home.

Except, what is home, really? Is it the place you were born? Where you grew up? Where you attended school?

According to a survey by North American Moving Services, 68% people live in or near the city where they grew up. It's hard to fathom that stat in FloridaL Two-thirds of us weren't born here and an estimated 903 new residents arrive each day. At least that's what an article by the James Madison Institute says.

For those of us who come from somewhere else, "home" can take on a rosy glow over time, with vastly superior food and seasons that actually (gasp!) change to something other than hot, a little less hot, hot but raining and really hot.

I used to have an identity crisis when it came to home. I was born in Alabama, raised in Louisiana, and lived in both places as an adult. My parents moved to Pensacola while I was in college, and their house felt like home, even though it was never my mailing address. I've been in Brevard twice as long as anyplace else I've lived.

At what point do we stop yearning for the place we left and accept that where we are is now home?

Lately, I find myself getting impatient with people who are constantly dissatisfied with living here. There's too much heat and humidity. The leaves don't change. They can't find decent pizza or bagels or cheesesteak. And while it's OK for them to smugly announce that everything here sucks, somehow it's rude of me to respond by offering to start a GoFundMe to send them back from whence they came.

There's beauty in being content with where you are in life, figuratively and literally. There's peace in realizing home is where you make it.

I wasn't born here. This isn't where I grew up. But it's where my husband, my dog, my friends and my dog are. It's home, and I love it. We have rocket launches, cool birds, ocean breezes and glorious sunsets.

Do I miss things from past homes? Sure. I miss old friends. I miss the forsythia bush in the backyard of the first house I bought. I miss buying king cakes and boudin at gas stations.

I miss my 28-inch waist, too.

But I wouldn't go back in time, even if I could. I worked too hard to build the life I love.

As for those of you who live here but can't find much to like about it, I won't be rude. Making a home in a new place can be an adjustment. I hope you eventually find your own peace and contentment along with that perfect slice of pizza. Bless your heart.

Suzy Fleming Leonard is a features journalist with more than three decades of experience. Reach her at sleonard@floridatoday.com. Find her on Facebook: @SuzyFlemingLeonard or on Instagram: @SuzyLeonard.