'It's fantastic': Parker slated to open new $3.2 million pier in early summer

PARKER − Residents soon will have access to a state-of-the art pier overlooking East Bay.

According to Andrew Kelly, mayor of Parker, the city is gearing up to open a pier at Earl Gilbert Park, which is located near the north end of the Dupont Bridge. Construction of the approximately $3.2 million structure is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

It is slated to open early summer.

"It's high-end and very, very nice," Kelly said. "It's fantastic. ... This thing (will be) gorgeous."

The pier has been in the works for more than two decades, and it was not until about 10 months ago that workers finally broke ground. Work was still underway as of Thursday morning, though the shape of the structure was starting to come together.

Kelly said the project took so long because it took awhile for the city to secure state funding. He believes the pier will be a perfect addition to Parker, a city he described as booming with development.

"There's growth all over Parker," he said. "People are building houses. People are opening businesses. It's happening steady now. ... Daily people are getting permits to build, modify or change things that they currently own or have bought.

"People tell me everyday that when they drive through the city, they see something new being built."

He was not aware of another pier of this stature in Bay County located east of the Hathaway Bridge. He noted the two other popular fishing piers in Bay County are the M.B Miller Pier and the Russell-Field Pier. Both sit within the Panama City Beach area.

"I just think that we're incredibly lucky to be the ones selected (for the pier)," Kelly said. "I think that with the new (U.S.) Air Force base coming, there will be more people coming to live on our side of the Hathaway, and I think this will be a great, great thing for them to (enjoy)."