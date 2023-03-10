Who's staying, who's going? Lot of Colts free agents might cash in elsewhere

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL offseason kicks into high gear the moment the scouting combine arrives in Indianapolis.

By the time the NFL’s 32 teams check into downtown hotels, the big coaching changes have been made, the film of the previous season has been graded by the front office and teams are looking forward, and not only to the draft.

Free agency begins a week after the end of the combine.

And the Colts, like every NFL team, have a long list of players who could be headed to the market, a list that could grow if Indianapolis decides to release a few veterans who still have years left on their contract. For example, the Colts are expected to move on from veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, moves that would free up nearly $20 million in salary cap space.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard acknowledged at the scouting combine that there could be others.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the 17 Colts who could be free agents at the beginning of next week.

Starters

Parris Campbell, wide receiver

The former second-round pick took a big step forward in 2022, a milestone that got lost in the ugliness of the Indianapolis season. Finally healthy for all 17 games, Campbell responded by producing 63 catches, 623 yards and three touchdowns, impressive numbers considering the Colts’ woes at quarterback, and hits free agency as part of a thin wide receiver class. When he was asked about the wide receiver position last week, Ballard said the team needed to add depth behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, but he didn’t commit to bringing back Campbell, who might be able to cash in a big deal in this market.

Yannick Ngakoue, defensive end

The early splash the Colts made a year ago produced mixed results. Ngakoue led Indianapolis with 9.5 sacks and ranked second in pressures (41) behind DeForest Buckner (52). But Ngakoue wasn’t the unblockable force he needed to be off of the edge, and he’s another player who has a chance at a big deal in free agency due to the lack of elite talent at his position. When asked about the defensive end position, the Colts general manager touted Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, and on Ngakoue said: “It was great to have him here in Indy, and we’ll see what happens going forward.”

Bobby Okereke, linebacker

Okereke has been a rangy, steady starter in Indianapolis, and he’s coming off of back-to-back seasons with more than 130 tackles, but it seems like he’ll end up signing elsewhere, given the team’s depth chart at his position. Indianapolis already has one big-money linebacker in Shaquille Leonard, and long-time team leader Zaire Franklin emerged as a force defensively last season, leading the Colts with a franchise-record 166 tackles.

Rodney McLeod, safety

One of the best value signings in the league at just $1.77 million, McLeod was a rock for the Indianapolis secondary, finishing third on the team with 92 tackles, plus eight tackles-for-loss and eight passes defended. The Colts have been in contact with McLeod this offseason, but the 11-year veteran also indicated at the end of the season that he might be contemplating retirement.

Chase McLaughlin, kicker

Brought in to stabilize a perennial trouble spot, McLaughlin responded by making a team-record 9 of 12 field goals from 50 yards or more and 83.3% overall. The well-traveled veteran lives in the Indianapolis area, there has been contact with the Colts this offseason and McLaughlin has earned the right to head into the offseason as the incumbent in Indianapolis.

Contributors

Ashton Dulin, wide receiver

Dulin, always a key special teams ace, has developed into a capable receiver over the years, making 28 catches over the past two seasons. But the fact that he can fill more than one spot on the roster might make him attractive in free agency to another team, the way George Odum moved on last year.

Brandon Facyson, cornerback

Facyson has a long history with the Colts defensive coaching staff, and his numbers in coverage — 56.3% completions, 7.1 yards allowed per attempt according to Sports Info Solutions — were better than it seemed. But tackling issues and the early loss of starting snaps to Isaiah Rodgers made for a tough year for Facyson, who might want a change of scenery.

Tyquan Lewis, defensive end

Indianapolis has long believed in Lewis, who has been a valuable rotational player on the defensive line when he’s been healthy. And although he’s coming off a torn patellar tendon for the second year in a row, Lewis might be a valuable low-cost signing again if he comes in around the one-year, $2.545 million deal he signed at this time last year.

Matt Pryor, offensive line

The Colts signed Pryor to a one-year, $5 million deal to be the team’s starting left tackle last season, and the move blew up for both parties — Pryor’s seven sacks allowed crippled the Indianapolis offensive line, and the move to left tackle seemed like it unsettled Pryor, leading to struggles at right tackle and guard, even though he’d been good in those spots in 2021. If Pryor’s back in Indianapolis, it will likely be at low cost.

E.J. Speed, linebacker

Whether or not Speed returns to Indianapolis likely depends on his market. The former fifth-round pick has risen from a special teams-only player into a strong-side linebacker who made 63 tackles and seven tackles-for-loss last season, but the linebacker market has often fallen off quickly in recent years, and there are a lot of veterans available at the position.

Matt Haack, punter

As long as Rigoberto Sanchez is completely healed from the Achilles tear that cost him the season, Haack will be looking for a new home in 2023.

Reserves

Ben Banogu, defensive end

A former second-round pick, Banogu has now failed to crack the playing rotation under two separate defensive staffs, and he hasn’t recorded a sack since his rookie season, making a return to Indianapolis unlikely.

Tony Brown, cornerback

Brown was a valuable special teamer, making six tackles in the kicking game, has some ability to play nickel and likely won’t command much on the open market.

Byron Cowart, defensive tackle

Cowart made 12 tackles and two tackles-for-loss while playing 20% of the snaps, but Indianapolis is developing former fifth-round pick Eric Johnson and might look for another tackle in free agency or the draft.

Dennis Kelly, offensive tackle

For whatever reason, Kelly wasn’t given much of a chance to impact the Colts offensive line, playing 240 snaps, and after 10 seasons in the NFL, Kelly might be more inclined to sign with a team that looks like a contender.

Armani Watts, safety

Watts went on injured reserve in the preseason with an ankle injury, and Indianapolis already has three young safeties under contract.

Khalid Kareem, defensive end

The lone restricted free agent on the list, Kareem isn’t likely to be offered a tender, given that he played just 61 defensive snaps, recording one tackle and three quarterback hits.