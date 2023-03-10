Northampton now has a paid fire service 24 hours, 7 days a week. Here's why

Northampton is now the first municipality in Bucks County to have full-time, 24-hour, daily paid firefighting service.

As of Sunday, Northampton Fire Department provides service to the township from its Richboro station, but is still supplemented by volunteers.

Why did Northampton make the switch to full-time fire service?

Northampton's move to paid fire service follows the nationwide trend of fewer people volunteering for fire companies.

“It’s been increasingly more difficult to get volunteers," Fire Chief Adam Selisker said.

He said the education and strict training requirements for firefighters are contributing factors to recruiting and retntion.

Still, the department is hybrid, and has many volunteers providing assistance. Selisker estimated there are about 35 to 40 active volunteers, along with the 22-member paid fire staff.

“The more steady trained volunteers we have the more we can continue to staff the trucks without the need for career firefighters," he said.

How did Northampton get a paid fire service?

The township, recognizing the need for some form of paid fire service, has had one in place since 2009, according to Selisker, who also serves as a township supervisor.

In its early days, the department had four paid firefighters working 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In 2020, the township hired six additional firefighters, and began providing service from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The move to full, 24-hour, seven days a week paid fire service, was done to significantly improve response times. The chief said that the fire department has always relied on mutual aid from neighboring fire services to help in the case of major incidents, but all of them are dealing with volunteer shortages.

“We have to continue to go further and further away from Northampton in a big fire to get volunteers in," he said.

In addition to fires, the paid staff will also respond to medical emergencies and critical incidents.

The paid fire company is funded by the township as well as grants.

What other towns in Bucks County have paid fire services?

While no other towns in Bucks County have the level of paid service that Northampton has, there are a number of municipalities that have career fire staff in some capacity.

Those include Bristol Township, Bensalem, Middletown, Newtown Township and Warrington.

Middletown recently hired a new fire chief as part of its plan to improve its fire services. Under the new chief's leadership, the plan is to have a hybrid paid and volunteer service for the township.