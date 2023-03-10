Richland County property transfers: Feb. 27 - March 3

845 Manchester Road, Mansfield; Rebecca A. Wayman, executrix of the Estate of Robert A. Ringer, to Taylor Groscost; $97,000

1656 Beal Road, Mansfield; JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, to Alec J. Schmitz; $175,049

2675 Lexington Steam Corners Road, Lexington; Terry D. and Rebecca J. Flemmens to David P. and Leanna R. Yoder; $210,000

507 Lawnsdale Ave., Mansfield; Jeffrey C. and Jane England to Alex and Brandi Schafer; $24,500

5473 Ganges Five Points Road, Shelby; AJI Properties of Mansfield LLC to Adrian R. Swanigan; $27,900

676 S. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield; Kyle C. and Sarah N. Richards to Jason A. and Christine A. Leamon; $280,000

2522 Eckert Road, Lexington; Billy D. Thompson and Linda D. Butler Thompson to Chila M. and Harold A. Forwith Jr.; $266,000

183 Cliffbrook Drive, Mansfield; Chris Newlon to James Fenn; $132,000

511 S. Main St. (three parcels), Bellville; Jimmie T. Doane Jr. to Wilson Greenfield; $200,000

1206 Springmill St., Mansfield; Steven and Amber Miller to Michelle Leno; $179,000

255 Auburn St., Mansfield; Michael A. and Ruth Barretta to Holly Curry; $22,000

1674 Olivesburg Road, Mansfield; Douglas J. and Hannah L. Foley to Michael Carroll; $330,000

584 Fairoaks Blvd., Mansfield; Ralph E. and Judith E. Revennaugh, trustees of The Judith E. and Ralph E. Revennaugh Revocable Trust, to Kenneth Kern; $217,500

174 Marion Ave., Mansfield; Mohammad Nasir to Brody A. Williams; $115,000

292 Eighth Ave., Mansfield; Melanie and Jeremy Dickerson to Richland County Home Buyers LLC; $19,050

386 Eighth Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Melanie and Jeremy Dickerson to Richland County Home Buyers LLC; $38,100

1631 Cape Cod Drive, Mansfield; Hunsinger Builders LLC to Charles P. and Gail P. Bird; $289,900

312 Chapman Way, Lexington; Joan I. and Richard R. Trease Sr. to Jane B. Meese; $175,900

1916 Red Oak Drive, Lexington; James C. and Libby A. Bradshaw to Michael Robertson; $249,500

32 Wolfe Ave., Mansfield; U.S. Bank National Association to Club Exclusive LLC; $39,000

546 Vonhof Blvd., Mansfield; Kimberly L. and Joshua A. McLaughlin to John C. Young; $103,401

6745 Ohio 546, Bellville; Michael Dernbach to Brian A. Leisure; $225,000

6330 Ohio 13, Bellville; Robert D. McConkie Jr., executor of the Estate of Robert D. McConkie, to Adam J. and Jamie D. Roach; $115,000

1406 Hess Lane (two parcels), Mansfield; SLHS Investments LLC to Jacob F. Oblak; $170,000

One parcel (0.0818 acres) on Crum Road, Shiloh; Aaron Z. and Lizzie B. Horning to Paul R. and Linda Z. Horning; $1,350

1263 Bonnie Drive, Mansfield; Frank Dawson, Paul Dawson and Randy Dawson to Benjamin R. Gerhart; $125,000

121 Straub Road, Mansfield; Michael Owens to Harold and Margaret A. Patterson; $150,000

49 Lind Ave., Mansfield; Celeste C. Prum to Merged Holdings LLC; $155,000

286 S. Main St., Mansfield; Five West Properties Ltd. to Ahmad K. Shalabi; $17,800

125 Western Ave., Mansfield; Stephen L. Gibson to RCHB3 LLC; $43,000

321 Willowdell Drive, Mansfield; Joyce A. Riddlebaugh to Jesse L. and Jade A. Utt; $143,000

559 Chevy Chase Road, Mansfield; Mechanics Bank, as successor trustee of The Richard R. Fowler Revocable Living Trust, to Dennis P. and Corinna L. Frey; $287,000

493-495 Logan Road, Mansfield; Gary M. and Ann M. Tittle to Steven J. and Emily L. Lee; $237,500

442 Overlook Road, Mansfield; Donald R. Phillimore to Baljit Singh; $180,000

398 Rhinehart Road (two parcels), Bellville; Gary B. and Theresa M. Hinkle to Mark and Melody Moore; $305,500

2333 Olivesburg Road, Mansfield; Dwayne and Kristina Kimberlin to Michael C. Creighton, trustee of the Michael C. Creighton Living Trust; $180,000

36 N. Brookwood Way, Mansfield; Kimmel Enterprises B. LLC to Landmark Properties NC LLC; $225,000

646 Crestline Bloominggrove Road, Galion; Eric N. Weaver to Michael and Valarie Faircloth; $240,000

500 Sherwood Drive, Mansfield; David R. Chronister, trustee, to Kyle J. Morehead; $151,000

475 S. Diamond St. (five parcels), Mansfield; Tobias E. Yoder - Oak Leaf Landscaping to James E. and Amelia B. Boyd; $109,000

96 Grant St., Butler; Black Label B&B's LLC to Heather H. and Gary A. Keener Jr.; $175,000

2480 N. Main St. (two parcels), Mansfield; Weiss Investments P.L.L. to McKeon Investments LLC; $1,300,000

69 Yoha Drive, Mansfield; Patricia J. Finley, successor trustee of The Finley Family Trust, to Matthew E. and Pamela Nowlin; $230,000

3950 Kings Pointe Drive (two parcels), Mansfield; David Kunnas to Maurice B. and Charity L. Moore; $350,000

411 S. Main St., Mansfield; Joseph A. Smith to EXPCT Properties LLC; $60,000

135 Huron St., Bellville; John D. Goettel, trustee of The John David Goettel Living Trust, to Crystal D. Lybarger; $117,000

235 Hanover Road, Lexington; Mei Feng Lin to Jillian E. Mottayaw; $173,000

861 Red Maple Lane, Ontario; Leigh Ann Peck, trustee of The Leigh Ann Peck Revocable Trust, to Maurice and Lori J. Edwards, trustees; $29,900

1224 Bonnie Drive, Mansfield; Frances M. Harrington to Natalie A. Reynolds; $120,000