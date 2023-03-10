Open in App
Mansfield, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Mansfield News Journal

Richland County property transfers: Feb. 27 - March 3

By Staff report,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZcEI_0lE9mDSP00

845 Manchester Road, Mansfield; Rebecca A. Wayman, executrix of the Estate of Robert A. Ringer, to Taylor Groscost; $97,000

1656 Beal Road, Mansfield; JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, to Alec J. Schmitz; $175,049

2675 Lexington Steam Corners Road, Lexington; Terry D. and Rebecca J. Flemmens to David P. and Leanna R. Yoder; $210,000

507 Lawnsdale Ave., Mansfield; Jeffrey C. and Jane England to Alex and Brandi Schafer; $24,500

5473 Ganges Five Points Road, Shelby; AJI Properties of Mansfield LLC to Adrian R. Swanigan; $27,900

676 S. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield; Kyle C. and Sarah N. Richards to Jason A. and Christine A. Leamon; $280,000

2522 Eckert Road, Lexington; Billy D. Thompson and Linda D. Butler Thompson to Chila M. and Harold A. Forwith Jr.; $266,000

183 Cliffbrook Drive, Mansfield; Chris Newlon to James Fenn; $132,000

511 S. Main St. (three parcels), Bellville; Jimmie T. Doane Jr. to Wilson Greenfield; $200,000

1206 Springmill St., Mansfield; Steven and Amber Miller to Michelle Leno; $179,000

255 Auburn St., Mansfield; Michael A. and Ruth Barretta to Holly Curry; $22,000

1674 Olivesburg Road, Mansfield; Douglas J. and Hannah L. Foley to Michael Carroll; $330,000

584 Fairoaks Blvd., Mansfield; Ralph E. and Judith E. Revennaugh, trustees of The Judith E. and Ralph E. Revennaugh Revocable Trust, to Kenneth Kern; $217,500

174 Marion Ave., Mansfield; Mohammad Nasir to Brody A. Williams; $115,000

292 Eighth Ave., Mansfield; Melanie and Jeremy Dickerson to Richland County Home Buyers LLC; $19,050

386 Eighth Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Melanie and Jeremy Dickerson to Richland County Home Buyers LLC; $38,100

1631 Cape Cod Drive, Mansfield; Hunsinger Builders LLC to Charles P. and Gail P. Bird; $289,900

312 Chapman Way, Lexington; Joan I. and Richard R. Trease Sr. to Jane B. Meese; $175,900

1916 Red Oak Drive, Lexington; James C. and Libby A. Bradshaw to Michael Robertson; $249,500

32 Wolfe Ave., Mansfield; U.S. Bank National Association to Club Exclusive LLC; $39,000

546 Vonhof Blvd., Mansfield; Kimberly L. and Joshua A. McLaughlin to John C. Young; $103,401

6745 Ohio 546, Bellville; Michael Dernbach to Brian A. Leisure; $225,000

6330 Ohio 13, Bellville; Robert D. McConkie Jr., executor of the Estate of Robert D. McConkie, to Adam J. and Jamie D. Roach; $115,000

1406 Hess Lane (two parcels), Mansfield; SLHS Investments LLC to Jacob F. Oblak; $170,000

One parcel (0.0818 acres) on Crum Road, Shiloh; Aaron Z. and Lizzie B. Horning to Paul R. and Linda Z. Horning; $1,350

1263 Bonnie Drive, Mansfield; Frank Dawson, Paul Dawson and Randy Dawson to Benjamin R. Gerhart; $125,000

121 Straub Road, Mansfield; Michael Owens to Harold and Margaret A. Patterson; $150,000

49 Lind Ave., Mansfield; Celeste C. Prum to Merged Holdings LLC; $155,000

286 S. Main St., Mansfield; Five West Properties Ltd. to Ahmad K. Shalabi; $17,800

125 Western Ave., Mansfield; Stephen L. Gibson to RCHB3 LLC; $43,000

321 Willowdell Drive, Mansfield; Joyce A. Riddlebaugh to Jesse L. and Jade A. Utt; $143,000

559 Chevy Chase Road, Mansfield; Mechanics Bank, as successor trustee of The Richard R. Fowler Revocable Living Trust, to Dennis P. and Corinna L. Frey; $287,000

493-495 Logan Road, Mansfield; Gary M. and Ann M. Tittle to Steven J. and Emily L. Lee; $237,500

442 Overlook Road, Mansfield; Donald R. Phillimore to Baljit Singh; $180,000

398 Rhinehart Road (two parcels), Bellville; Gary B. and Theresa M. Hinkle to Mark and Melody Moore; $305,500

2333 Olivesburg Road, Mansfield; Dwayne and Kristina Kimberlin to Michael C. Creighton, trustee of the Michael C. Creighton Living Trust; $180,000

36 N. Brookwood Way, Mansfield; Kimmel Enterprises B. LLC to Landmark Properties NC LLC; $225,000

646 Crestline Bloominggrove Road, Galion; Eric N. Weaver to Michael and Valarie Faircloth; $240,000

500 Sherwood Drive, Mansfield; David R. Chronister, trustee, to Kyle J. Morehead; $151,000

475 S. Diamond St. (five parcels), Mansfield; Tobias E. Yoder - Oak Leaf Landscaping to James E. and Amelia B. Boyd; $109,000

96 Grant St., Butler; Black Label B&B's LLC to Heather H. and Gary A. Keener Jr.; $175,000

2480 N. Main St. (two parcels), Mansfield; Weiss Investments P.L.L. to McKeon Investments LLC; $1,300,000

69 Yoha Drive, Mansfield; Patricia J. Finley, successor trustee of The Finley Family Trust, to Matthew E. and Pamela Nowlin; $230,000

3950 Kings Pointe Drive (two parcels), Mansfield; David Kunnas to Maurice B. and Charity L. Moore; $350,000

411 S. Main St., Mansfield; Joseph A. Smith to EXPCT Properties LLC; $60,000

135 Huron St., Bellville; John D. Goettel, trustee of The John David Goettel Living Trust, to Crystal D. Lybarger; $117,000

235 Hanover Road, Lexington; Mei Feng Lin to Jillian E. Mottayaw; $173,000

861 Red Maple Lane, Ontario; Leigh Ann Peck, trustee of The Leigh Ann Peck Revocable Trust, to Maurice and Lori J. Edwards, trustees; $29,900

1224 Bonnie Drive, Mansfield; Frances M. Harrington to Natalie A. Reynolds; $120,000

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Hit and Run Accident in Coshocton
Newcomerstown, OH2 days ago
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, March 14
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Leading food chain opens another new location in Ohio
New Albany, OH23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Elyria issues warnings to troubled event center
Elyria, OH1 day ago
Home-schooling regulations at a crossroads in Ohio legislature
Newark, OH3 days ago
LIVE UPDATES: Slick roads, school closings
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
This week’s Most Wanted from The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Mansfield, OH2 days ago
This Massive Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Sugarcreek, OH4 days ago
Police: Wooster 17-year-old shoots, kills father after altercation
Wooster, OH1 day ago
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Akron
Akron, OH2 days ago
Brunswick teen convicted of murdering girlfriend
Brunswick, OH2 days ago
32-year-old woman dies in Akron car crash
Akron, OH1 day ago
8 people taken to hospital from Lorain Correctional Institution
Grafton, OH4 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH5 days ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Rise and Dine: Discover Delaware, Ohio’s Top 5 Breakfast Spots
Delaware, OH3 days ago
Man arrested for possession of meth, public indecency
Sandusky, OH1 day ago
12-year-old missing from Fostoria found Monday night
Fostoria, OH2 days ago
Ohio traffic stop results in arrest of 11 Mexican citizens being smuggled to other states
Sandusky, OH2 days ago
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg, OH5 days ago
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH6 days ago
Canton drug bust turns up 1 lb. of suspected meth, guns
Canton, OH5 days ago
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
Canton, NC9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy