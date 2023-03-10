‘Controversial books’ saga debuts at Hillsdale city council

HILLSDALE — “This is political, not personal.”

Councilman Joshua Paladino — a former Hillsdale Community Library board appointee behind the 2022 heated discussions on LGBTQIA+ books displayed in the children’s section — successfully led opposition to the appointment of Dan Larue, a Hillsdale Community Schools board member, to the library board on March 6.

LaRue, a member of the Hillsdale County Democratic Party, opposed Paladino’s agenda in 2022 when Paladino sat on the library board.

The Hillsdale Community Schools Board of Education unanimously selected LaRue to fill a vacancy on the library board after his election to the school board in November 2022 — carrying on a four-decades-long tradition as laid out in the city ordinances of having a school board member seated on the library board.

In addition to his successful opposition in appointing LaRue to the library board, Paladino motioned a last-minute ad-hoc amendment to the city ordinance to strike the language which allows the Hillsdale Community Schools Board of Education to have a representative on the library board.

During discussions and deliberations, the Hillsdale City Council pushed Paladino’s ordinance amendment to the city’s Operations & Governance Committee for further exploration before bringing it back to the city council.

Similar to public comment, the council was somewhat split in their views on LaRue’s appointment.

Councilman Rob Socha said when he initially heard of LaRue’s recommendation, his first thought was to vote against it but after speaking briefly to LaRue, he changed his mind as he believed LaRue could be objective and open-minded on the board.

Councilman Tony Vear and Councilman Bruce Sharp were the only other council members to support LaRue’s appointment. Vear said he supported the school board’s unanimous decision. Mayor Adam Stockford and Councilwoman Cynthia Pratt were not present at the March 6 meeting.

Paladino spoke during council discussion and said he campaigned on a notion of better oversight of appointments, which should not be granted simply because someone fills out an application. Appointments in the city are made by the mayor’s recommendation with council approval and are often met with very little opposition.

“Does the city have control over this library board?” Paladino asked rhetorically. “Does the mayor have control over this library board?”

Much of the council and public discussion centered again around the display of LGBTQIA+ books in the children’s section of the Hillsdale Community Library with some arguing the library should offer viewpoints from all sides and let parents monitor what their kids are reading.

“When it comes down to children, you can not be open-minded about some of these things,” Councilman Greg Stuchell said. “There is a hard line, a hard no. Anybody who would even consider this and think it may be a good idea to even discuss it has gone too far.”

Sharp — the lone Democrat on the Hillsdale City Council — said he believed diversity on any public board is a good thing.

During public comment, a number of library and school board members spoke, mostly supporting LaRue’s appointment.

LaRue said there is a “lot of misinformation out there about who I am and what I stand for.”

“One of the things I’ve heard is that I’m trying to join the library board with an agenda,” LaRue said. “I have no agenda. Not personally or politically.”

LaRue was recently appointed to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals with unanimous support of the city council.

Edwin Fogerty, a resident in Ward 4, called the opposition to LaRue’s appointment horrendous.

“This is character assassination,” Fogerty said. “The people that I hear denigrating Dan LaRue … what’s their evidence? I can’t help to think that there is a political agenda going on here. I will not stand idly by while this good man is denigrated.”

Stephanie Myers, a library board member recently appointed by the city council and another member of the Hillsdale County Democrat Party said many of the things being said about LaRue were once said about her prior to her appointment.

With LaRue’s appointment being turned down, a vacancy remains.

The school board made their decision in January and yet LaRue’s appointment did not make it onto a city council agenda for two months leading to more unanswered questions as to why the delay.

Stockford and Paladino are both active members of Hillsdale County’s embattled America First Republicans who have been caught up in infighting with the Leininger faction of the Hillsdale County Republican Party for control of the local Republican party since August 2022.

