Why some Wilmington council members oppose bill to prevent hiring family

Would it be unfair to prohibit Wilmington City Council from hiring family members to council staff positions if other city departments aren’t held to the same standard?

Is denying relatives of councilmembers’ jobs with the City Council crushing kids’ dreams?

These were some points of contention during debate Monday over an ordinance that would prevent the City Council from hiring immediate family members to open council staff jobs.

The legislation proposed by Councilperson James Spadola was voted out of the council’s Finance and Economic Development Committee on Monday.

It would not prevent hiring relatives to open positions in other departments, however, an aspect that Councilperson Zanthia Oliver said made her unable to support the ordinance.

“Why is it just for City Council and not for the whole building?" Oliver asked. "I understand the whole concept of it all, but why do we as council members keep bringing up resolutions and ordinances that are affecting us instead of going out and supporting our community? I thought this position was about helping the people, not about policing City Council.”

Nepotism in Delaware

Nepotistic hiring practices were on full display last year when Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness was found guilty of criminal corruption charges stemming from her hiring her daughter and affording her special privileges in the office.

A jury in July found McGuiness guilty of conflict of interest, structuring and official misconduct. She was found not guilty of two felonies: theft and witness intimidation.

A key argument McGuiness made in her defense was that the hiring of political leaders’ family members is “common” among state agencies, an aspect that was brought up in the City Council’s discussions over the ordinance.

Spadola acknowledged there are no known examples of the City Council hiring relatives for positions on council staff, but he added that doesn’t mean the legislative body shouldn’t ensure good governance.

“Before we look at other departments, it’s important that we hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards,” he said. “It hasn’t happened before, and that’s great, and we should continue to prevent having close family members of council members hired. I understand nepotism is a problem in government in general and because of that, that’s why we need it here.”

Is the ordinance necessary for the City Council?

Oliver further contended the legislation would be unfair to kids looking for internships or part-time jobs with the city.

“I think it’s unfair for us to put in an ordinance that will hinder our kids, our family members, and I’m totally against it,” she said. “It’s not fair because (other city departments have) family members working in this building.”

Councilperson Michelle Harlee questioned why an ordinance prohibiting hiring family members is necessary given that the City Council votes to approve any hires to council staff.

“I’m not sure what or why we are doing an ordinance when we already have a legislative process to hire council staff, which is distinctively different from what has happened in other municipalities where there were individuals that had the ability to singlehandedly pick family members, which is totally different from City Council.”

The ordinance will be up for a vote of the full council in April, Spadola said. Next week's City Council meeting will feature Mayor Mike Purzycki's budget presentation.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Why some Wilmington council members oppose bill to prevent hiring family