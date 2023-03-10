Daylight saving time starts Sunday. Should it be all year in Vermont?

Clarification: Should the Vermont Legislature approve the bill that would put daylight saving time in place throughout the year, it would take effect only if Congress passes a bill allowing New England states to adopt year-round daylight saving time. The timing of when the Vermont bill would take effect was unclear in a previous version of the story.

Get ready to adjust your clocks: daylight saving time starts this Sunday, March 12.

Following the adage of "spring forward," we will be moving our clocks ahead an hour, so the sun will rise and set an hour later in the day. When the clock strikes 2 a.m. on Sunday, it will automatically become 3 a.m., so 2-3 a.m. essentially will be skipped. This new clock setting will last until November 5.

The shift will be good news for folks who want an extra hour of sunlight after they get off work or school, but bad news for folks who enjoy the sunlight when they wake up early.

Sunrise Saturday will be 6:13 a.m., while sunrise Sunday will be 7:11 a.m.

Vermont House bill to make daylight saving time permanent

Do you wish daylight saving time was all year? There is currently a bill in committee in the Vermont House of Representatives to enact that. Sponsored by Rep. Seth Chase, D-Chittenden, H.329 would set the year-round time to U.S. Eastern Daylight Saving Time, so the time we're shifting to on Sunday would become permanent.

The bill would take effect should Congress allow New England states to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time.

A bill to make daylight saving time year-round was introduced in the U.S. Congress by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) this month.

“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid. Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done," Rubio said in a press release.

If H.329 passes, Vermont would not be the first U.S. state to alter its clock from the national norm. Hawaii and most of Arizona (except for the part of the state encompassed by the Navajo Nation) do not observe daylight saving time.

In 2020, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine called for the end of daylight saving time, saying that the standard time more closely aligns with the body's natural internal clock.“Permanent, year-round standard time is the best choice to most closely match our circadian sleep-wake cycle,” Dr. Muhammad Rishi of the academy said.

