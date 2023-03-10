Guest Column: Ron Terry 'considered everyone a colleague and his friend'

As our community tries to figure out the future, demanding that our leadership make Memphis a great city for all its people, too often we forget to remember the folks who spent a lifetime making Memphis a better place to live.

Like one of the men that I admired most in Memphis, Ron Terry, who died this week at 92 .

Ron was a charter member of our city’s creative class. He was born in Memphis, educated here and after serving in the United States Navy, he returned home to do exactly what we hope so many young people will do these days: build a more livable community.

I always considered Ron to be my friend. To be honest, Ron was everyone’s friend. Even though he rose in the banking ranks to become chairman of First Tennessee and his leadership helped to make the Memphis-based bank the largest banking corporation in Tennessee, Ron never forgot who he was. For Ron, the C in C-suite meant colleague. He was the kind of guy who considered everyone a colleague and his friend.

Ron unwittingly had a profound effect on my career. I was a young reporter at The Commercial Appeal enjoying my beat covering the local business scene, First Tennessee included, when the newspaper’s editor offered me a new position as The Commercial Appeal’s political columnist. It was a perplexing offer for me. I loved getting to know the people behind the businesses that made our city churn. Politics wasn’t even on my radar screen. But in the newspaper world, being a columnist is a great gig.

Not knowing what to do, I called the smartest, nicest and one of the most successful businessmen I knew at the time: Ron Terry. I met Ron in his office. He was wearing a coat and tie, and I was in blue jeans. He listened patiently to what I had to say. Then he said, “I wish I could go to work in blue jeans.” I offered to trade my jeans for his salary. He laughed. Then he advised me to take the road less traveled. And I did.

We kept in touch. Ron always had an interest in politics because he knew that if our city was going to work, there had to be a good and honorable relationship between business leaders and elected officials. Ron supported the candidates he believed would help to move our city forward, but he didn’t get deeply involved in the process. He spent his time and energy doing what we still hope our politicians will do: build a better city.

Memphis is the nation’s distribution center because of Ron. Shelby Farms Park is the great park that it is because of Ron. He also knew that for Memphis to do more than survive there must be a strong partnership between our community’s banks and businesses and even the non-profits that help to lift up those Memphians not as fortunate as others.

Ron Terry

Years later, after I had left the newspaper business and was wondering what to do, my phone rang. It was Ron.

Go into business for yourself, he said. Help businesses navigate the media. You understand how the media works. Show people in the public relations field how it’s done.

Again, I took Ron’s advice.

Now he’s gone, but Ron Terry’s legacy will live on through the many people and institutions he touched. The countless businessmen and women who benefitted from his advice. The many businesses that thrived because Ron invested his time and knowledge and sometimes his own money in them. Why? Because Ron loved his hometown, and he cared.

I don’t think anyone ever had to ask, much less demand, anything from Ron. He always was ahead of the game. He thought of the better ideas for our city before anyone else. I don’t think he ever thought twice about giving of himself. That’s just the kind of guy Ron Terry was. Smart. Creative, Innovative. Visionary. Compassionate. Honorable. A leader.

Those of us in Memphis fortunate enough to have known Ron Terry, and even those who didn’t, have one thing in common: We are better off because Ron Terry called Memphis home. And he was our friend.