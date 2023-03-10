Newington 2023 town and school meetings and elections: What voters can expect

NEWINGTON — Ted Connors, a prominent figure on the town’s Board of Selectmen, is not seeking reelection as residents get ready to head to the polls Tuesday, March 14.

Connors was elected to the board in 2017, more than 50 years after being dubbed the youngest mayor in the country when he was elected in Portsmouth, serving from 1963-1967.

Connors is well known for his decades of service in Portsmouth, where he was executive director of the Portsmouth Housing Authority from 1968 to 2005. In April 2022, the Portsmouth City Council voted to name the former Cottage Hospital as Connors Cottage in his honor.

Christian Wayss is running unopposed for a three-year term on the three-member board, seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Connors.

When and where are Newington's election, Town Meeting and School District Meeting?

Newington has two decision days for voters.

First, voting for elected offices will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Marcy 14 at Town Hall. There are no contested races. Police Commission chairperson Brenda Blonigen, Planning Board members Russell Cooke and Christopher Cross and town School Board chairperson Jeremy Boston are all running unopposed.

Budgets and warrant articles will be decided by residents Saturday, March 18 at Town Hall. The town School District meeting is set for 10 a.m., followed by Town Meeting at 10:30 a.m.

Newington considers veterans tax credit

Residents will vote on numerous warrant articles during Town Meeting Saturday, including one that calls for the re-adoption of the All Veterans Tax Credit to include eligible service members who have not yet been discharged from the armed services.

“The re-adoption of the All Veterans Tax Credit, if approved, would continue to offer a $750 tax credit to all honorably discharged veterans that qualify under the current requirements of (RSA 72:28:b) but as of April 1, 2023, it would expand the eligibility requirements to now include those individuals that have not yet been discharged from active service,” the warrant article reads.

If the article fails, the All Veterans Tax Credit would revert to the Standard Veteran Tax Credit. As of April 1, the Standard Veteran Tax Credit would reduce the veteran tax credit from $750 to $50 per year.

What is the town's proposed operating budget?

The Board of Selectmen and Budget Committee-recommended operating budget of $8,466,281 is set to be voted on at Town Meeting.

What is the town's proposed school budget?

The lone article for school district voters on Saturday is a $2,608,482 operating budget.

What other articles will be voted on at Newington's town meeting?

The following warrant articles are among those to be decided:

Article 6: $30,000 for the Replacement of Vehicles Operated by Highway Department Capital Reserve Fund.

Article 7: $20,000 for the Library Building Capital Reserve Fund.

Article 14: To see if the town will establish a Municipally Owned Bridges, Maintenance, Construction or Reconstruction Capital Reserve Fund and allocate $23,691 for it.

The town will also decide on articles involving its Conservation Fund.