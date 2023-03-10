Senate confirms Ida Rukavina as IRRR commissioner

The Minnesota Senate voted to confirm Ida Rukavina as Commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Thursday, the IRRR said in a news release.

On Dec. 21, Gov. Tim Walz appointed Rukavina to lead the agency. She officially assumed the role on Jan. 2. Rukavina oversees the state of Minnesota economic development agency, with a mission of investing resources to foster vibrant growth and economic prosperity in northeastern Minnesota.

Rukavina was born and raised on the Iron Range. Most recently, she served as the executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS). She also has worked extensively with numerous levels of government and with the labor movement, representing public and private employees in northern Minnesota.

Her educational experience includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Government and American Politics with a concentration in Race and Ethnic Relations from Clark University and a Master’s Degree in Advocacy and Political Leadership from the University of Minnesota – Duluth.

"I’m proud that Ida Rukavina will serve as the next Commissioner of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation,” said Governor Walz. “With a proven track record serving schools, townships, and cities on the Iron Range, she is well-positioned to ensure the Northland doesn’t just survive, but thrives.”

"As a dedicated public servant with deep roots in community, Ida Rukavina will meaningfully serve the Iron Range,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “From good schools to reliable infrastructure to thriving businesses, she will lead with her One Minnesota values to ensure Minnesotans on the Range have the support and resources they need to succeed.”

“I am humbled by the support of Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan to serve the people of northeastern Minnesota," said Commissioner Rukavina. “I am committed to working toward a future that includes jobs that support families, a strong educational system and thriving cities and towns."