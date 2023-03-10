Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant calls Memphis Grizzlies after win vs Golden State Warriors. Here's what he said.

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

6 days ago
Ja Morant remains away from the Memphis Grizzlies, but the All-Star guard is still keeping tabs on his team.

Following the win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, Morant called the Grizzlies on Jaren Jackson's phone to congratulate them. Desmond Bane added that Morant said "good win" and he also missed them.

Dillon Brooks revealed Morant's been in constant contact since last Saturday when he left the team following a video posted on Instagram Live where he was holding an apparent gun in a Colorado nightclub.

"He's in good spirits, working out. Even though he's not with us, he's still with us. Always. This is his team," Brooks said. "Every single day, he sends us a group text giving us encouraging messages, just to keep being us. He's still with us every single game, every single day and we can't wait to have him back."

Morant has yet to speak publicly since his statement last Saturday where he apologized to the Grizzlies, his family and fans for his actions. Police in Colorado declined to file charges this week after launching an investigation but the NBA's investigation remains ongoing.

The Grizzlies announced this week Morant won't return to the team at least through next Wednesday, missing at least three more games. Coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday that as Morant continues to get better, there are steps he must clear personally and professionally before he's cleared to return to play.

Until then, he's still trying to encourage the Grizzlies from afar and they've done the same for him.

"He's always going to be with us," Brooks said.

