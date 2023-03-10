Open in App
Bessemer City, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Gaston Gazette

New building adding industrial space to Gaston County

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32T6gK_0lE9jWA100

A developer is building a 285,000-square-foot building at an industrial park in Bessemer City that could either become a manufacturing facility or warehouse space, according to the county.

Foundry Commercial is the developer of the property, which is part of the South Ridge Business Park and located at 150 Southridge Parkway, said Donny Hicks, executive director of the Gaston County Economic Development Commission.

Construction started months ago, and when the building is completed the county will seek a company to occupy it. Foundry Commercial invested $22 million in the project, and the company will get a portion of their property tax returned as part of an incentive grant provided by the county.

The project will add more industrial space during a time when companies quickly snap up any available properties, Hicks said.

A little less than 5 million square feet was built in the last 18 to 20 months, and only 144,000 of it is still available, Hicks said.

"A lot of the searches that companies will initiate starts with a building search, and so having the buildings available always drives traffic to the county," Hicks said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sticker Shock: Meck County property revaluations coming this week
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Matthews City Council approves rezoning request for controversial mixed-use development
Matthews, NC1 day ago
Krispy Kreme to lay off 102 workers from Concord facility
Concord, NC23 hours ago
Crash shuts down section of I-485 near Huntersville
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Homeowner fed up with nuts from neighbor’s tree falling onto property
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Popular drive-up coffee shop in Rockwell wants permanent home
Rockwell, NC3 days ago
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Union Co.
Indian Trail, NC1 day ago
BANK COLLAPSE FALLOUT: Is your money, job safe in a financial hub like Charlotte?
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
'Violence interrupters' and the impact on west Charlotte neighborhoods
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
$1 million lottery ticket sold at Food Lion in Indian Trail, officials say
Indian Trail, NC1 day ago
Concord nonprofit buys local church to build affordable housing
Concord, NC5 days ago
‘We’re part of the new Statesville’
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Are there actually old gold mines under Uptown Charlotte?
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Truist, other Charlotte-area bank stocks pummeled in wake of SVB collapse
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy says
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Part of major Concord road to close for culvert replacement
Concord, NC5 days ago
Landlord files lawsuit against Rock Hill over short-term rental regulations
Rock Hill, SC5 days ago
Officials provide update on Clanton Road crash
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Woman shot driving out of home, investigation underway
Statesville, NC2 days ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
House fire in Kannapolis displaces two residents
Kannapolis, NC3 days ago
Here Is The Best Chinese Restaurant in Charlotte According to Tripadvisor
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
SouthPark, Dilworth spots among restaurants that didn’t make the grade in February
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Interstate 485 lanes reopen following crash
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Exclusive: Private security officers bust teen car thieves
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
Road to Recovery: Woman survives four-month coma, regains strength at Iredell Cardiopulmonary Rehab
Statesville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy