New building adding industrial space to Gaston County

A developer is building a 285,000-square-foot building at an industrial park in Bessemer City that could either become a manufacturing facility or warehouse space, according to the county.

Foundry Commercial is the developer of the property, which is part of the South Ridge Business Park and located at 150 Southridge Parkway, said Donny Hicks, executive director of the Gaston County Economic Development Commission.

Construction started months ago, and when the building is completed the county will seek a company to occupy it. Foundry Commercial invested $22 million in the project, and the company will get a portion of their property tax returned as part of an incentive grant provided by the county.

The project will add more industrial space during a time when companies quickly snap up any available properties, Hicks said.

A little less than 5 million square feet was built in the last 18 to 20 months, and only 144,000 of it is still available, Hicks said.

"A lot of the searches that companies will initiate starts with a building search, and so having the buildings available always drives traffic to the county," Hicks said.