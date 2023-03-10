Open in App
The Kansas City Star

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Big 12 Tournament semifinal starters, time, TV

By Gary Bedore,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QwV0_0lE9gnOX00

THE DETAILS

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

TV: ESPN

Radio : WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

24

KJ Adams

6-7

Soph.

10.6

F

10

Jalen Wilson

6-8

Jr.

19.8

G

15

Kevin McCullar

6-6

Sr.

10.8

G

4

Gradey Dick

6-8

Fr.

14.4

G

3

Dajuan Harris

6-1

Jr.

8.8

P

No.

Iowa State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

0

Tre King

6-7

Sr.

5.8

F

12

Robert Jones

6-10

Sr.

5.7

G

13

Jaren Holmes

6-4

Sr.

13.2

G

3

Tamin Lipsey

6-1

Fr.

7.3

G

22

Gabe Kalscheur

6-4

Sr.

12.7

About No. 3 KU (26-6, 13-5):

KU advanced to the semifinals by beating West Virginia 78-61 in the Big 12 quarterfinals. ... KU is 189-67 all-time against Iowa State dating to 1908. KU has won seven of eight and eight of the last 10 meetings. … Bill Self is 34-11 against Iowa State, 33-11 while at KU …

KU and ISU split their regular-season series. The Jayhawks defeated Iowa State 62-60 on Jan. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse, then lost to the Cyclones 68-53 on Feb. 4 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Jalen Wilson 16 (with 11 rebounds) and KJ Adams 15 in the win in Lawrence. Gabe Kalscheur had 23 points and Osun Osunniyi 14 for ISU. Jaren Holmes scored 15 and Osunniyi 13 for ISU in Ames. Wilson had 26 points for KU. The next leading scorer in the blowout loss was Joseph Yesufu with eight points. …

Kansas won its 21st Big 12 and NCAA-leading 64th all-time conference regular-season title in 2023, the 17th under Bill Self. … Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 37 polls, dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 37 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball. … KU is 4-1 in neutral-site games …. KU is 7-6 against ranked teams in 2022-23, including 4-1 versus top 10 foes (with wins versus Duke, Kansas State, Texas and Baylor). Under Self, KU has won seven or more games against ranked foes each of the last three, five of the last six and 10 total seasons. … Kansas has played 10 ranked opponents in 13 games (since Jan. 14). …

Kansas finished the conference regular season ranked in the top three in eight Big 12 statistical categories, including first in rebounds per game (36.3) and assists per game (17.1, 11th nationally) and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.39, 27th nationally), field goal percentage defense (41.3%) and steals per game (8.7, 22nd nationally).

About Iowa State (19-12, 9-9):

Iowa State has won two straight games, both against Baylor, after dropping four in a row (West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas State). The Cyclones defeated the Bears 78-72 in Thursday’s Big 12 tourney quarterfinals, just five days after ISU beat the Bears 73-58 in Waco, Texas. Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 points and Jaren Holmes 17 in the quarterfinal game for the Cyclones. ...

Four Cyclones were honored by the Big 12 coaches Sunday. Kalscheur earned all-Big 12 second-team honors and was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. Holmes was named All-Big 12 honorable mention, while also earning a spot on the all-newcomer team. Osunniyi earned All-Big 12 honorable mention. Tamin Lipsey picked up a spot on the all-freshman team. …

The Cyclones lead the country in wins over Associated Press Top 25 and AP top 10 teams. ISU has nine AP Top 25 victories and six AP top 10 victories. … Kalscheur has played 56 games in his career against ranked opponents, the most by any player in the country. He holds a 26-30 record in those games, the third-most wins in the country. … Over the last two seasons, Iowa State is 24-4 against non-conference opponents. The 24 victories tie for the fourth most victories in the country and the .857 winning mark is tied for the sixth-best in the nation. …

Second-year coach T.J. Otzelberger’s wife, Alison, was a three-time all-Big 12 player for the Cyclones and played for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. She was inducted into the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022. … ISU walk-on Conrad Hawley played football at Kansas last season. He’s a 6-5, 220-pound guard out of Raymore-Peculiar High School.

