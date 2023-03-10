Charlotte Mendelson: ‘Susan Cain’s Quiet made me realise I’m a noisy introvert’

Charlotte Mendelson Photograph: Liz Seabrook/The Guardian

My earliest reading memory

My father and I dragging ourselves through the unbelievably snory Peter and Jane , who should both be in prison. Then, when I was four, we discovered the funny, modern Monster books, illustrated by Quentin Blake, and life improved.

My favourite book growing up

I am the product of my father’s interested, silly, deeply knowledgeable brain. His passion for the wit and chaos of the Molesworth books formed me: their deceptively casual prose and ridiculous, brilliant illustrations. We still email in Molesworth speak.

The book that changed me as a teenager

Everything I read as a teenager changed me, thankfully, from Judy Blume and Alison Lurie to Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch and Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago . Iris Murdoch’s The Nice and the Good was my first fictional insight into love’s complexity: the pain of loving the wrong person, and the lengths it will drive us to.

I always wanted to be a writer, but it didn’t occur to me that I could, without being a genius, and/or male

The writer who changed my mind

Susan Cain’s Quiet made me realise I’m a noisy introvert; being chatty at parties, then very quiet, isn’t a character flaw. Audre Lorde’s Sister Outsider helped me understand the narrowness of my feminism. And, thanks to Emily Berry’s Dear Boy , I re-fell in love with poetry.

The poems that made me want to be a writer

I always wanted to be a writer but it didn’t occur to me that I could, without being a genius, and/or male. Then I started to notice how poets focused on unexpected words or details to touch the root of a feeling, which led me to want to do the same: Laurie Lee’s April Rise; Louis MacNeice’s Snow; Gerard Manley Hopkins’s Spring and Fall.

The book or author I came back to

As a contrary teenager I rejected all Dickens except the deservedly unpopular ones – Barnaby Rudge , Martin Chuzzlewit – and hated them. Then, as an adult, I read Bleak House , David Copperfield , Great Expectations and suddenly understood all the fuss.

The book I reread

War and Peace is what Snoopy read in Peanuts, to show his intellectual superiority. When at last I thought “might as well give it a whirl”, I couldn’t believe how immersively enjoyable it was, as well as intensely sad, illuminating, brilliant, stimulating and heart-opening. Rereading it during Covid, it moved me even more: one of the indisputable pinnacles of human achievement.

The book I could never read again

In childhood I was addicted to Willard Price’s Adventure series and the Beano; sadly those submarines/catapults/ships have sailed.

The book I discovered later in life

Although I loved his short stories, I can’t believe no one told me about Vladimir Nabokov’s Pale Fire . The beauty of its writing, the inventiveness, the layers of strangeness are thrilling, and it’s truly funny.

The book I am currently reading

In a Country of Mothers. I love AM Homes and this, her least-known, second novel, is full of her daring darkness and emotional subtlety. Right now one protagonist is, I think, losing it completely just beneath the surface: one of my favourite genres. See below.

My comfort read

Crime, in the bath, particularly bleak (Don Winslow, Adrian McKinty, Mick Herron); butch (Lee Child); and, the greatest of them all, Ruth Rendell, particularly her standalone novels about sane-ish people driven to desperation.

