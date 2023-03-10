How a Toronto hockey league turns kids’ joy into an $8.8m cash cow

Photograph: Kameleon007/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Walking into a Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) arena, you’ll see fans, parents, and kids ready to take to the ice. At some rinks, where the city’s elite players compete in the world’s largest amateur hockey organization, you’ll also see corporate sponsors, agents, personal trainers, scouts and media.

As the NHL puts it, the GTHL is “Where NHL dreams begin”. Parents quit jobs, sell homes, move their families and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure their children can play in the GTHL. For some of them it’s worth it: stars like Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner and John Tavares honed their skills in the GTHL before embarking on careers in the NHL that have made them multimillionaires.

The GTHL, whose players range in age from nine to 18, is the definition of high-performance youth hockey, but it is also an example of how kids’ joy can be exploited for profit. Making money from youth sports is neither new nor illegal, of course. But in the GTHL, the thirst for profit is particularly egregious.

A wide-ranging TSN investigation this month characterized the league as “a major industry that league officials struggle to police properly”. Money flows in and out of the GTHL, as adults fund – and profit from – what is, in effect, unpaid labor.

Many would dismiss such concerns. If the kids are enjoying themselves – and staying active – what is the problem? But scholarly consensus has long existed that high performance youth sport, including elite minor hockey, can be understood as a form of child labor, and thus a constraint on the fundamental right of children to be free of the adult obligation to work. While children chase their NHL dreams, their on-ice performance also produces money and prestige for parents, coaches, teams, media and equipment manufacturers.

And there’s no doubt the GTHL, which has more than 30,000 players, generates money. Beneficiaries include the equipment manufacturing industry pedaling $250 sticks and $1,000 skates (all figures in this story are in Canadian dollars); coaches, who can earn six-figure salaries; sport schools that charge upwards of $40,000 per season for tuition and lessons; and scouting agencies that charge fans on the lookout for the next hockey prodigy upwards of $200 a year for reports and rankings.

In the GTHL, corporate sponsors such as Gatorade, Scotiabank, PlayStation, and Canadian Tire tie their brands to the performance of kids as young as nine. The GTHL’s own information on such partnerships states the league “offers a phenomenal marketing area to corporations seeking new avenues of exposure”.

In 2023, this included the GTHL’s Top Prospect Game for 15-year-old players, an event “fuelled by Gatorade”, which was played in front of a sold-out crowd, paying $17 a ticket. For those who couldn’t attend, an online stream of the game was available for $9.99.

Until recently, GTHL clubs charged parents between $5 and $7 to enter arenas to watch their own children play. That practice, however, has since been changed. But that doesn’t mean parents get to watch their kids for free. They must pay a fee of up to $895 for a a Player Registration Fee (PRF). Any player who doesn’t pay the fee, cannot play. (There is some relief for lower income families but few qualify.) The PRF is far from the only cost: each organization, age level and team will then have additional fees, sometimes in excess of $10,000.

The charges never seem to stop. When players are ready to graduate from the GTHL – usually between the ages of 15 and 18 – the league charges a “development fee” to junior teams, as a condition for “releasing” the player to higher levels of the game. For example, for GTHL players advancing to the Ontario Hockey League, a top feeder league to professional hockey, a maximum development fee of $1,000 per player must be paid by the OHL club.

It’s little surprise then that the GTHL had revenue in 2022 of $8.8m, with reserve assets totaling an accumulated $5.1m from previous seasons, including more than $4m in cash.

In this regard, players are financial assets of the GTHL. For scouts and agents, it’s the opportunity to land a future McDavid who could generate millions in revenue and fees. As an NHL.com article on the GTHL stated, teams and agents are continuously looking at players younger and younger “snagging as many commitments as possible to increase the odds of landing stars …”

GTHL coaches also stand to gain. According to two former members of GTHL organizations, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, coaches can earn significant sums.

“Coaches get paid … it’s in the budget and it’s up front,” said John*, a former GTHL AAA coach. “They put it in the budget as ‘coach’s fee’. The average is creeping up. It’s $20,000 to $25,000, but there are some coaches making $120,000 to $150,000. I’m a paid coach and I defend it: you pay your swim instructor if you’re in swimming … you pay a tennis instructor and you don’t think twice about it, so a hockey coach should have the right to get paid.”

That logic is hard to argue with. But the sources of some coaches’ incomes are a little more dubious. At the upper echelon of that pay scale, according to another former GTHL organization member, Tom*, payments are often made off the books by investors or sponsors hoping to gain control of organizations, or buy a position for their child on a team.

“You’ve got two types of coaches that get paid,” Tom said. “You’ve got coaches that get paid through this kind of sponsorship, and you’ve got those who approach the parent group and say: ‘This is my rate and it’s going into the budget so you know exactly where their money is going.’”

According to Tom, it’s the first group of coaches being paid outside the budget that are risking what these former members deemed “corruption” within the GTHL.

“[A] great majority of the teams don’t have [coaching] in the budget,” Tom explained. “What they have in the budget is the $8,000, $9,000, $10,000 – this is for ice, this is for apparel, you see this and you see that – but nowhere do you see ‘coach’s fee’ because it’s being paid by the sponsor. There are guys that are getting up to $80,000.”

GTHL executive director and chief operating officer Scott Oakman says the league is aware of these rumors, along with claims that control of organizations and age groups can be bought and sold. The league hopes to prevent such activities. But Oakman cannot guarantee it’s not occurring.

“I can’t tell you for sure this doesn’t happen, but what I can tell you is we have measures in place that address it and if we find someone that steps out of those measures, there are sanctions that are imposed, including putting an organization’s membership in jeopardy, and a member could be removed at any time.”

The GTHL brought in millions of dollars in revenue in 2022. Photograph: Marjorie Grady/Getty Images/EyeEm

GTHL clubs are also a contentious source of revenue throughout the ever-professionalizing league. In the eyes of the provincial and federal government, clubs and the league itself are considered non-share capital corporations, which is any corporation considered “an independent legal entity whose goals do not include gain or profit for its members, although in some cases members can benefit”.

According to Oakman, the GTHL contends that no one “owns” clubs, although there is control, which can be transferred. Oakman admits, however, the difference between ownership and control may be simply semantics saying those in charge “technically don’t own the organization, they control it ... some might say that’s splitting hairs.”

“In terms of owning it, there’s not physical property, but there’s certainly control that’s exercised,” he continued.

While this is the GTHL’s public stance, ex-NHL player Akim Aliu recently claimed the league wanted a “right of first refusal” to “buy” the Toronto Dream, an organization Aliu was attempting to create and join the GTHL, should he no longer wish to operate it. Due to this, and other factors Aliu described as “stonewalling”, the Toronto Dream were not admitted to the GTHL.

Aliu says that during conversations surrounding a “first right of refusal”, as a condition for his proposed club’s entry to the league, GTHL president Don West “verbatim said to us our money is just as good as anybody else’s when we were going back and forth on the right of first refusal.” As reported by TSN’s Westhead, Aliu was offered another GTHL organization for $3.6m, prompting an Ontario member of provincial parliament to call for oversight of non-profit hockey teams in the GTHL.

For these reasons, many contest that the GTHL’s designation, and that of GTHL clubs as non-share capital corporations, is on paper only. In a legal case from 2004, prominent lawyer Brian Greenspan argued per Ken Campbell’s book, Selling the Dream, that “minor hockey in Canada is a business enterprise”.

“These so-called not-for-profit clubs are being bought and sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Greenspan said in court. “AAA hockey in this province has become a business and people are in the business of producing a product and selling that product to the public. It looks like a business, it acts like a business and it operates like a business and it can’t camouflage itself from being a business simply because it is incorporated under the Corporations Act as a not-for-profit entity.

Related to ownership, Campbell wrote, “Teams in the GTHL are non-profit, but owned by private individuals … while they may be non-profit for the purposes of bookkeeping, huge money is involved.”

Since Campbell wrote those words, the numbers have only increased. Westhead reports that one parent was asked for $1m to control just a quarter of a AAA team. NHL veteran Matt Dumba told Westhead that people are “buying and selling organizations for millions of dollars and turning the game we love into profits”.

All this goes against the background of a sport whose harms are well documented. As Hockey Alberta committee member and scholar Lauren Dormer wrote, hockey, including at the youth level, is “a violent sport that is known to result in troubling physical, psychological, and emotional outcomes”.

Researchers have found clear connections between youth hockey and brain injuries and other bodily harm. Similarly, cases of hazing and physical and sexual abuse in junior and youth hockey are currently at the forefront of discussion in Canada. Alongside the now recognized pervasiveness of racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism and misogyny in hockey, the risks for harm to youth in Canadian minor hockey cannot be understated. These are working conditions.

Moreover, as a 2022 White Paper presented at the Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour states, the opposing view that athletes are reaching for their dreams, benefitting socially and physically, and that sport is inherently “good”, has the ability to conceal this pervasive harm in minor hockey.

“So pervasive is a belief in the essential ‘goodness’ of sport that there is a deep-seated reluctance to consider any negative aspects of sport, despite long standing scientific research and growing media, academic and public attention paid to the work, exploitation and abuse (neglect, physical, psychological and sexual) of children in sport,” the paper states.

Indeed, one parent, who claimed the elite hockey world is “worse than the mafia”, told Rachel Giese in a 2015 article for Toronto Life that “one of her sons had a coach she says was physically and emotionally abusive: he would train the team for 90 minutes without a water break, until they were nearly delirious with fatigue and dehydration.”

Not only does this statement invoke violations of occupational health and safety regulations, but the restriction on breaks, water and the physical implications are similar to conditions children across the globe face in sweatshops.

The GTHL disputes the claim that youth are being exploited for financial gain. In response to a request for comment, a GTHL spokesperson wrote:

“The GTHL has anywhere between 30,000-35,000 participants annually. More than 99% of those participants play recreational hockey, organized and operated by volunteers who are often spread very thin.

“The remaining 1% of players would be on the path to high performance programming, which often sees added costs – none of which are mandated or recommended by the GTHL. These added costs are true for many activities across the board, such as swimming, dance, gymnastics, basketball, soccer, or any other elite activities. The additions to the high-performance category of programming are choices that are made by players and their families.

“It is important to note that the GTHL does actively work to provide suggestions and recommendations to our members and participants to help lower the cost of sport at all levels – including to those on the high-performance path. The GTHL proudly offers a structure for children and youth to play, enjoy the game, make friends, stay active, and to learn leadership and ultimately life skills.”

Money versus fun

As Ken Campbell wrote in his book, “Big money does rule minor hockey, and one of the most blatant examples of that is the Greater Toronto Hockey League.”

Again, this big money is being generated by children. As Dionne Koller, professor of law and director of the Center for Sport and the Law at the University of Baltimore says, it’s this departure from play, and fun, to the centering of money as object, that transforms children into laborers.

“[O]nce youth sport becomes more than play, it is an activity with an enormous capacity to generate benefits for stakeholders far beyond what is necessary to simply benefit the child participating,” Koller says. “This doesn’t make youth sport bad or wrong, but it does warrant closer examination of who primarily benefits from the ways in which youth sport is organized and administered, because children in such a system can easily transition from players to laborers.”

In some ways, the NHL has enabled this shift from pleasure to childhood professionalism.

“The NHL’s sponsorship of community hockey in Canada has engaged young boys and men in work-like activity where they become ‘professionalized’ and taught to embrace victory over values such as fair play, sportsmanship, and having fun,” wrote Andrew English, a scholar specializing in capital in Canadian hockey. “The economic capital that can be derived from hockey is therefore not limited to the few who successfully live out their ‘dream’ to play in the NHL, but can also be used to create opportunity in the conventional labor market.”

The GTHL is filled with elite hockey players, but few will go on to the big stage. The GTHL itself says that the likelihood of an NHL career for minor hockey players is roughly 0.05%. With those odds, some of the league’s players are participating under a false pretense, with adults the primary beneficiaries of their travails.

In the transition away from enjoyment, health, and wellness towards profit and status, it’s clear that the arenas of elite minor hockey benefit those outside the glass – coaches, agents, scouts, parents, and media – far more than the children participating on the ice.

* Some sources asked for their names to be changed for fear of retribution.

Ian Kennedy is a journalist and member of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, writing for the Hockey News and Yahoo Sports, and author of On Account of Darkness: Shining Light on Race and Sport from Tidewater Press.