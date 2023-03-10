Open in App
Cristiano Ronaldo storms off and kicks water bottle after Saudi league defeat

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DanXN_0lE9dX7A00

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off down the tunnel kicking water bottles out of his way after his Al Nassr team lost 1-0 at Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro league.

The defeat marked the second match in row in which the 38-year-old Ronaldo failed to score, with Al Ittihad’s goalkeeper, Marcelo Grohe, parrying away a fierce shot from the Portugal international in injury time.

The Brazilian Romarinho scored 10 minutes from time to seal victory for Al Ittihad, who leapfrogged Al Nassr to take top spot. Al Ittihad’s fans taunted Ronaldo throughout, repeatedly chanting the name of Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals in seven league games, took off his captain’s armband before leaving the pitch and looked set to throw it, before regaining his composure. He applauded the Al Nassr supporters before departing.

“Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead,” he tweeted. “Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!”

