Open in App
Shallotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Star News

A taste of the Caribbean: Puerto Rican restaurant brings authentic flavors to Shallotte

By Allison Ballard, Wilmington StarNews,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGVhY_0lE9beYd00

Coquis are common frogs in Puerto Rico and their chirps are well known to both visitors and residents. One of those frogs is now the mascot of a newly opened restaurant in Shallotte. It peers out over the logo for El Coqui’s at 5211 Main St.

Owners Ryu and Rachel Wong and Angel Ortega have a Puerto Rican heritage in common and an interest in bringing this Brunswick County town authentic food. Ortega said he learned many of the traditional recipes from his father's catering business. The restaurant opened New Year’s Eve after more than two years of renovating the space, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSv3V_0lE9beYd00

They expanded the existing deck for a large outdoor dining area and have a streamlined menu that includes dishes like empanadas and pernil.

“We really felt like people wanted something different,” Ortega said. “This is a growing area, and more restaurants are on the way. There isn’t anything like this anywhere close by.”

More: Innovative marketing campaign films at restaurants in Hampstead, Ocean Isle Beach

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram .

The menu includes appetizers like the empanada trio with three different fillings encased in the flaky pastry and desserts such as flan and Tres Leches Cake. For entrees, look for chuleta de cerdo (or pork chop), costilla y cebolla (ribeye with onions) and a Puerto Rican take on spaghetti with red sauce. Another favorite, especially among the local Puerto Rican population, is the pernil, or slow-roasted marinated pork shoulder. It’s a common holiday dish served with rice and beans. It comes that way at El Coqui, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHm0n_0lE9beYd00

The pork is also the basis of two sandwiches, The Sloppy Rican adds a house-made barbecue sauce. And Ray’s Cuban, named for Ortega’s brother, is his take on the classic sandwich with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles and Swiss cheese.

In addition to the regular menu, El Coqui’s also has daily specials like chicken and pork pasteles, maduros and mofongo. Eventually, some of these might be included in an expanded menu, Ortega said. Soon, they hope to begin offering beer and wine, as well, and add more events like karaoke and live music.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: A taste of the Caribbean: Puerto Rican restaurant brings authentic flavors to Shallotte

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These Aren’t Your Mama’s Shrimp and Grits – at Toasted in Calabash!
Calabash, NC2 days ago
Myrtle Beach Irish pub thrives with St. Patrick’s Day vibe
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
New Restaurant Now Open In Former Croakers Spot At Apache Pier Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Leland Chicken Salad Chick opening in April
Leland, NC2 days ago
Gearing up: 34th annual Run to the Sun Car Show set in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Major car dealership announces grand opening of new South Carolina location
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Wilmington senior living facility apologizes for publishing inappropriate joke in newsletter
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Grace Potter in North Myrtle Beach, SC May 12th, 2023 – presale password
North Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Burgaw owner named NC Small Business Person of the Year winner
Burgaw, NC1 day ago
Sea of green: Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
Southern Farm Days at Lake Waccamaw Boys & Girls Home Farm and Arena
Lake Waccamaw, NC3 days ago
Azalea Festival Concert Series to only have two concerts acts this year
Wilmington, NC5 days ago
Multiple Carolina Cities Make the List for Top Termite Cities in the U.S.
Greenville, NC2 days ago
A Cape Fear River neighborhood's growth sparks more development in unincorporated Pender
Rocky Point, NC3 days ago
New eco-friendly method being used to build dunes at Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach, NC3 days ago
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Carolina Beach, NC1 day ago
Conway strawberry farmer advises everyone to cover plants for upcoming potential frost
Conway, SC5 days ago
Community yard sale aims to help others afford household items
Murrells Inlet, SC3 days ago
Two Wilmington restaurants close their doors after years of service
Wilmington, NC7 days ago
Best Pizza Places on the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach, SC10 days ago
Realtors file lawsuit against Sea Coast Realty claiming company retained millions in commissions owed to agents
Wilmington, NC3 days ago
More than 50 employers hiring positions at Myrtle Beach job fair
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
'The proposal doesn't meet the needs of North Carolinians.' Duke Energy customers voice concerns of proposed rate hike at public hearing Tuesday
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
‘Just glad to be here’: Security guard back home, recovering after shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Woman kidnapped in Mexico back in Myrtle Beach, report says
Myrtle Beach, SC6 days ago
Woman, 18, punched, bit officers trying to break up fight at Myrtle Beach bar, police report says
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
NC State student dies after accidental overdose, university spokesman says
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes all lanes on Hwy 707
Murrells Inlet, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy