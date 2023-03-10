Gov. DeSantis shows us how elections really have consequences | Letters

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Mason, Madison, Casey DeSantis and Mamie wave to the crowd during an inauguration ceremony at the historic Florida Capitol on Jan. 3 in Tallahassee. [ MATIAS J. OCNER | mocner@miamiherald.com ]

Boy, do elections have consequences

Presidential aspirations on full display in Tampa Bay | March 9

Almost every day I read letters to the editor, many complaining about Gov. Ron DeSantis, and rightly so. The man scares the heck out of me. Every day it seems that he’s banning something else. If the letters I’m reading are a general consensus of how we feel about the governor, where were you all on Election Day? Get out there and vote. If you don’t, he could end up being your president, and I can’t think of anything scarier.

Laurie Lynch, Tampa

How about ‘I don’t know’?

Presidential aspirations on full display in Tampa Bay | March 9

Wouldn’t it be nice to hear some national or international political figure show weakness, admit they were wrong, or just admit they don’t know everything? To not have all the answers or to admit a mistake is considered weakness and in today’s political arena, is the end for any politician. To have completely made up your mind on every issue and to believe your answers are the only right ones is considered strength, and must be projected at all times. I’m voting for the next politician that says, “you know what, it’s a difficult situation, we are studying it, and we hope to come up with the best possible solution for everyone.”

John Skey, Bradenton

One if by sea

DeSantis wants to help Djokovic play Miami | March 9

Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he wants to help Novak Djokovic play the Miami Open. He said “I would run a boat from The Bahamas here for him.” Now there’s a good use of taxpayers’ money.

Barry Kreiling, Brooksville

‘Open’ and shut

DeSantis favors open carry | March 4

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in favor of open carry for firearms. Except for wherever he happens to be.

Jeff Cutting, Brandon

News about fake news

Thousands of pro Trump bots attack DeSantis, Haley | March 7

Are the people creating the fake, automated Twitter accounts “to offer a stream of praise for Donald Trump” the same far right types who complain about the mainstream media spreading liberal propaganda? At least the MSM identifies themselves and doesn’t deal in conspiracy theories, scare tactics and lies. Which party has the real manipulators and why is it that Trump needs such help?

Michael Lang, Seminole