Pensacola News Journal

This bridge has been closed for 3 years. Local residents say it's inconvenient and unsafe.

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal,

6 days ago

A bridge that has been closed for over three years in Century is, at best, an inconvenience for areas residents, and at worst a worrying safety hazard.

However, the town is still searching for funds to repair the bridge and other infrastructure.

The bridge located on Freedom Road east of Jefferson Avenue has been closed since January 2020 due to dangerous conditions caused by age and decay.

The only way to access Freedom Road by car is via Jefferson Avenue on the west and State Road 4 on the east, so the bridge outage near Jefferson Avenue has created a one-way-in, one-way-out scenario for Freedom Road residents.

Conway James, who lives in the Camellia Garden Apartments off Freedom Road, said he feels neglected since the bridge has been out of commission for years. He cited concerns ranging from the increased amount of time it takes to run daily errands, to school buses taking longer to pick up children, to possible delays in emergency responses.

During a weekend storm last year, a tree fell on Freedom Road near of State Road 4 and blocked motorists' ability to enter and leave, James said. James could not call town hall since it was closed and not knowing who else to contact, he walked around the tree and 2 miles up the road to get help from the nearest convenience store, where a person helped contact a local service to cut up the tree.

“(Let’s say) a power line comes down at night, or a storm or a hard wind blows over a power line or another tree falls over, what are we supposed to do?” James said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47H2T9_0lE9YEC200

More: Century preparing for population growth starting with upgrade to community centers

More: Bringing Century into the 21st century: $14M in investments are prepping town for future

On Jan. 28, 2020, Bart Hendricks, an engineer from Mott MacDonald, an management, engineering and development consultancy, performed a limited safety inspection of the bridge and deemed the conditions of the bridge were not safe.

"We cannot predict when the End Bent 1 backwall lateral loads will completely fail ... causing the bridge to collapse," Hendricks wrote. "We also cannot predict when the roadway over the void at the southeast corner will collapse."

Hendricks recommend the bridge to stay closed until certain minimum actions were met, including repairing or replacing several timber pilings, prevent additional splitting of one particular piling, adding bracing to backwalls and filling voids behind backwalls and repairing them to prevent future soil loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1l5T_0lE9YEC200

The age of the bridge wasn't provided to Hendricks at the time of the inspection but the condition of the timber pilings indicated they may be at or beyond the typical life of 30 years, and additional repairs would be necessary within the next 10 years.

In the report, Hendricks suggested, “A better long-term financial decision may be to replace this structure rather than perform repairs.”

Century mayor Benjamin Boutwell told the News Journal his No. 1 priority is to improve the infrastructure within Century, including the bridge on Freedom Road.

There are other pieces of infrastructure in need of repair, such as two culverts located on Jefferson Avenue. There is currently no estimate on future repairs or replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzU3K_0lE9YEC200

Town officials have been applying for grants at different agencies such as U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Community Development Block Grant program to help find funds to repair or replace their infrastructure.

According to Boutwell, the repairs for the Freedom Road bridge in 2020 would have been $1.13 million dollars but as time has passed the price has increased.

Boutwell said since Century is a small town the problems become magnified, but he said that should not deter people from spending time in their small community.

“There's a lot of good that's happening,” Boutwell said. “There's a lot of good people that live up here and I call it a little haven because of this village that we have … the town of Century, it's beautiful and there's good people here.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: This bridge has been closed for 3 years. Local residents say it's inconvenient and unsafe.

