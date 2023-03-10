Open in App
Memphis, TN
BasketballNetwork.net

“I ain’t getting into physical altercations with teammates” - Dillon Brooks fires back at Draymond Green

By Nicole Ganglani,

6 days ago

Brooks and Draymond have been going back-and-forth as of late, actively throwing shots at each other through the media.

Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors dropped their 26th game on the road to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. However, the biggest headline from the game was the current beef between Warriors forward Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillion Brooks .

These two have been going back and forth as of late , actively throwing shots at each other. Thursday’s game was no different as Brooks, who had the last laugh, responded to Green's by referencing his early-season incident with teammate Jordan Poole.

“I ain’t out there getting into physical altercations with my teammates,” Brooks said postgame.

Brooks thinks he’s better than Draymond

Brooks’ comments were a response to Draymond for saying that he’s not even sure if the whole Grizzlies team likes their starting shooting guard in the first place. Brooks also added that he believes that he’s better than Green on the court and that it’s a low blow for Draymond to pin Brooks’ teammates against him.

“Yeah, my teammates showed me. I don’t really watch those things; you know what I mean. It was funny stuff, you know. He’s a championship player, but what I said were facts. We’ll see at the end of the year what they do to him…,” Brooks said.

“I’m a better player than him. I can do the same stuff like he does. It’s easy, just showing up to work. Me, I try to score, I figure out plays, try to call out plays for my team but it was the fact that he was trying to pin my teammates against me that’s a low blow. That’s the type of player he is,” Brooks added .

Brooks versus Green

The ongoing beef between Brooks and Green is just another chapter of the animosity and hate relationship that the Warriors and Grizzlies have built over the past year. While it’s a good development and storyline for the league, Green believes that it shouldn’t be considered a rivalry in the first place because Brooks and the Grizzlies have yet to win or prove their worth.

As each game passes, it seems the tension between both Green and Brooks continues to escalate and it’s likely that it’ll only be a matter of time until these two go at it again.

