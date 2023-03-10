Open in App
A blustery finish to the week with rain/snow showers at times

By Jamie Jarosik,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiOIf_0lE9QqZy00

Low pressure moving through the region will bring gusty wind, chilly temperatures, and some on and off rain/snow showers today. We will see little if any snow accumulation, as temperatures will stay above freezing.

A few snow showers will be around early tonight before tapering off. Saturday will be a dry day. We’ll see a lot of cloud cover, a little sun, and continued chilly temperatures.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with scattered rain or snow showers. High 43

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a few snow showers early on. Low 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued chilly. High 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers developing. Accumulation less than a half inch. Low 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy with morning snow showers. Rain may mix in during the afternoon, especially south of town. Additional snow accumulation under a half inch. High 40

The next storm moves in late Saturday night. This will initially bring in a chance of snow showers. Accumulation looks like it will be an inch or less through Sunday, as temperatures rise back above freezing in the afternoon.

