I've flown on 5 US low-cost carriers and I'd fly on all of them again each for different reasons
By Taylor Rains,6 days ago
- I have flown on seven of the eight US low-cost carriers, but am comparing five of the more apples-to-apples options.
- JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines have extra comforts not offered by others.
- I see the pros and cons of budget airlines but I think each has its own perks that make it worth flying.
Source: National Air and Space Museum , Southwest Airlines grew to become the US's largest domestic carrier by offering free checked baggage, easy-to-change tickets — and still sticks to unassigned seatsWhile many have failed, eight still stand today, including Allegiant Air, Avelo Airlines, Breeze Airways, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines.
Source: ICAO , Airport SpottingOver the years, I've flown on seven of these eight carriers — only missing Sun Country — but for the sake of this comparison, I am going to omit Southwest and JetBlue. Although their fares are still competitive and they are both considered low-cost, the products have become full-service — more than what is usually expected of a budget airline. Comparing newcomers Avelo and Breeze alongside Spirit, Frontier, and Allegiant is more apples-to-apples. Here are my thoughts about these five carriers. When it comes to Spirit and Frontier, the products are nearly the same — both are equally no-frills with hard seats, minimal legroom, bag fees, and no free snacks or drinks. Granted, Spirit's "Big Front Seat" is lacking on Frontier. But, I've flown in the lounger, which can cost as much as $80+ one-way, and don't find it worth the money.
I flew in Spirit's 'Big Front Seat,' the airline's fanciest and most expensive product, and I don't think it's worth the upgradeWhere the two do really differ is network and reliability. While Spirit is bigger, both airlines have extensive route maps stretching across the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Spirit also flies to Central and South America.
Source: Spirit Airlines , Frontier AirlinesIn my opinion, Spirit has better low-cost options to international destinations because the carrier flies to interesting places like Bogota, Colombia, and Lima, Peru. Frontier has a stronger domestic presence, going toe-to-toe with the Big Four airlines — Delta, American, United, and, Southwest — in large cities like Denver and Atlanta.
Frontier just unveiled its first Airbus A321neo. Take a closer look at the ultra-efficient airliner.In terms of reliability, some may be surprised to hear that Spirit actually performed better in 2022 than both Southwest and JetBlue with a 73.18% on-time performance rate, according to OAG data.
Source: Forbes , Frustrated Southwest pilot and union rep says the airline's flight meltdown was caused by outdated scheduling softwareSouthwest and JetBlue ended the year with a rate of 71.61% and 63.90%, respectively. Frontier was between the two with 66.18%, so, based on the numbers, Spirit is more reliable overall.
Source: ForbesBecause both are so similar, choosing which one to fly — assuming both are on the same route — comes down to fare, and I factor in add-on costs. According to Nerd Wallet, Frontier's fees are an average of $2-$8 more than Spirit's.
Source: Nerd WalletHowever, I have sometimes found that adding a carry-on is actually more expensive than booking Delta's basic economy fare, which includes a free carry-on. So, don't forget to pay attention to bag costs. Having launched in April 2021, Avelo is slowly starting to prove itself as its network grows. It has launched operations in Wilmington, Delaware, the only US state that previously had zero airline service.
The only US state without commercial airline service is getting 5 new routes to Florida next year — see the full listHaving flown on the carrier, the product is similar to Spirit and Frontier, so I can expect minimal comfort. And, its small fleet can be a risk because if anything goes wrong — like maintenance — it can be more difficult to get back on schedule. While Avelo does have this risk, its cancelation rate was only 1% in 2022, according to the carrier. Overall, Avelo has impressed me and I love that it has a base in New Haven, Connecticut — conveniently situated in the middle of the three most populated counties in the state.
Source: Avelo Airlines , World Population ReviewThose in the south of the state — like myself — have historically had to trek an hour or more to airports around New York City or to Hartford in Northern Connecticut. New Haven is much closer to my house, so I'm looking forward to the carrier's expansion and appreciate the current routes, like Orlando and Nashville. I think Avelo has added a great option to those in Connecticut and Delaware. But, I still can't cross the US nonstop, and customers have to live near a base to really benefit from the airline. On the other hand, Allegiant has a pretty vast network, but it is just like the others — no-frills, add-on fees for everything, and cheap fares. But, it has certain traits that make you either love them or hate them.
Source: Allegiant AirFor me, if you live near a small or midsized airport and love outdoor getaways — Allegiant is a great option. In fact, the carrier performed better than expected during the pandemic because people wanted an outdoor adventure but money was tight. Airlines like Delta and United didn't have this advantage because they relied on business and international travel for revenue. For me, I can take flights from the New York City area directly to places like Knoxville, Tennessee, and Asheville, North Carolina — both cool destinations with easy access to the Great Smokey Mountains. A mainline carrier would likely be a lot more expensive and require a layover in a hub airport. However, Allegiant may not have routes available for city lovers or those looking for a Caribbean getaway — destinations easier to find on Spirit or Frontier. But, the carrier's biggest downfall is its abysmal reliability. In 2022, the carrier had the worst on-time performance of any US airline at 66.49%. This is my main concern when flying Allegiant, so I always budget extra travel time for disruptions — or avoid the carrier completely if I can afford it and the route is sensible.
Delta was the most on-time North American airline during a chaotic 2022, data shows. See which carriers made the top 10.Of all five airlines, I think Breeze has the most comfortable cabin. And, the network has been rapidly expanding in its nearly two years of service, taking on the Airbus A220 to offer much-needed transcontinental city pairs. Its expansion is no surprise given its founder and CEO is industry mogul David Neeleman. He is also known for creating JetBlue, as well as budget carriers WestJet in Canada and Azul in Brazil. For comfort, Breeze is easily on top. It's Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220s offer reclining seats and a phone stand...
I flew on Breeze's Embraer 190 aircraft from Charleston to Hartford and the product proved that low-cost does not mean sacrificing comfort…while the A220s even have power ports and first class seats — a rarity on budget carriers. While drinks, snacks, and luggage will cost extra for the most basic fare, I think the free perks included in every ticket are a major advantage.
I flew on Breeze's brand new Airbus A220 from Richmond to San Francisco in first class and it completely exceeded my expectationsMoreover, every city it flies to connects to at least two others, and it flies nonstop across the US, connecting places like Las Vegas to New England and Disney World and Disneyland. This is an advantage it has over Avelo.
Source: Breeze Airways , The Orange County RegisterIt still has its drawbacks though. Like Avelo, they have a smaller fleet, and I even got delayed 10 hours in Vegas because the inbound plane was late. But, the carrier is growing with 80 A220s on order.
Source: Aviation WeekNevertheless, I still think Breeze's product is worth the risk if choosing between it and other low-cost or mainline options, especially as it expands its transcontinental flights — which can be brutal on competitors like Spirit. Read the original article on Business Insider
