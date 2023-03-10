James May Hosts Second Helping Of ‘Oh Cook!’ For Prime Video; Season 3 Of ‘Our Man In…’ Confirmed

Amazon Prime Video may be rethinking its relationship with Jeremy Clarkson , but it has doubled down on James May.

The Grand Tour presenter will return for a second helping of his rudimentary cooking show Oh Cook! , while Amazon has also confirmed Deadline’s story that May will travel to India for a third season of Our Man In…

The second season of Oh Cook! will premiere on May 24, marking another stage in his journey from kitchen klutz to capable cook.

For Our Man In India , May will start his journey in Mumbai before traveling north through Udaipur, experiencing the Holi festival, and heading to Rajasthan. He’ll then cover Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, rounding off his trip in Kolkata and the Sundarbans.

“I’ve been to India before, and it’s mesmerizing. I can’t wait to go back for series three of Our Man In… ,” said May. “And for Oh Cook! fans, it’s also the perfect opportunity to perfect my daal.”

Plum Pictures makes both series. Tom Whitter directs Our Man In India and the executive producer is Will Daws.

