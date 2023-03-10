Rain, snow on weekend forecast could disrupt St. Patrick's Day plans

Planning to don your best green attire and celebrate with St. Patrick’s Day events around the state this weekend? Incoming rain has other plans.

For those of you with local St. Patrick’s Day parades and bar crawls on your calendar, you might want to keep an eye on the weather apps and event social pages to avoid any rain-soaked excursions, according to the most recent forecast from the National Weather Service.

A 90% chance of rain is expected after 10 a.m. Friday with a high near 45 degrees. By Friday night, a 100% chance of rain is expected before 2 a.m. before snow enters the forecast. The low will be around 36 degrees with up to 15-mph winds.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. A 40% chance of rain and snow is expected before 3 p.m. Rain will continue until 4 p.m., with a slight chance of snow after. Winds could reach up to 25 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 28 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. A 70% chance of rain showers is predicted before 8 p.m., followed by a mix of rain and snow before 1 a.m. Rain will continue into Sunday night as the low drops to 35 degrees against cloudy skies.

Monday’s forecast includes a 70% chance of rain before 1 p.m. The high will be 45 degrees. By nightfall, rain and snow showers are possible between 1 and 4 a.m. The low will be around 32 degrees.

Despite a wet weekend, there might be a pot of gold waiting for you at the end of the rainbow. Or a couple of sunny days, at least.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a high of 42 degrees with partly sunny skies.

