Free seeds from Cape Cod libraries? Check out this growing phenomenon

A bumper crop of knowledge is always ready for harvest at Cape libraries, and now some of these stalwart community centers are reaching into the garden.

Several libraries on the peninsula have established seed libraries, offering patrons packets of planting possibilities at the highly reasonable cost of, well, free. You could toss in some books and make it a combo order: biography and beans, or fiction and fennel. It's a great way to swing into spring.

Many of the seed libraries on Cape Cod concentrate on varieties that will perform well in our sometimes challenging soil. Harder-to-find heirloom seeds are also part of the package. As Cape gardeners know, these kinds of seeds can be tricky to find and are often rather pricy.

Librarians surveyed for this story were quick to credit local donations and seed contributions from companies such as High Mowing Organic Seeds to get their seed libraries started. Some libraries use old card catalog cabinets to store the seeds.

In the perfect seed library universe, patrons would bring home seeds, grow them in their gardens, save some of the seeds produced by the plants and bring them back to the library for the next growing season. But "we don't fine people for not returning seeds," joked Patricia Ford, director of the Truro Public Library.

What are the benefits of a seed library?

Francie Randolph, founding director of Sustainable CAPE, a Truro-based organization that strives to celebrate local food and the connection to health, community and environment, is a big fan of seed libraries.

"They encourage people to grow food, try new varieties of seeds, and connect with local knowledge and germination/growing success," she wrote in an email to the Cape Cod Times. "A good seed library can develop a community of seed savers, enable positive volunteerism, and give a sense of satisfaction to individuals who can contribute back the following season when their own seeds are 'deposited' for others to withdraw. It is among the best forms of sharing."

Why do librarians like seed libraries?

"Sharing seeds is sharing potential, and the opportunity to grow food," said Gabrielle Griffis, assistant youth services librarian at the Brewster Ladies Library. "It speaks to libraries being a vital part of the community and it's a great starting point for conversation."

Many of the Cape libraries that offer seeds also offer programs on gardening. And some of them hold annual seed swaps, where folks can trade seeds and tips. Griffis said seed libraries can also help save varieties of plants that are in danger of disappearing, and pointed the way to a blog entry by her husband, Corey Farrenkopf, a librarian at the Eastham Public Library, about seed saving and the legendary Eastham turnip.

How did the Eastham turnip benefit from seed saving?

Perhaps no root crop is more celebrated than the delicious Eastham turnip. Seed saving and seed libraries have played a role in its survival. In his entry on the Blue Marble Library Blog, presented on the Massachusetts Library System website, Farrenkopf wrote:

"In (2008), a local Eastham farmer named Art Nickerson passed away. For a time, he was the only farmer left on the peninsula growing and selling Eastham Turnips, which our town was/is famous for (they love the sandy soil!). Because he kept up with traditional growing and seed saving methods, the heirloom variety didn’t die out. Art shared his turnip seeds with a few farmers locally…and now they share their seed with our library, ensuring that this wonderful, historic variety doesn’t disappear."

Which Cape Cod libraries have seed libraries?

I called libraries in every Cape town to come up with this list. If I missed any locations, please reach out to me at ewilliams@capecodonline.com and I will add to the list in the online version of this story. Another note: libraries may place a limit on the amount of seed packets that can be taken.

Cape Cod seed library locations:

Truro Public Library, 7 Standish Way, North Truro

Wellfleet Public Library, 55 West Main Street, Wellfleet

Eastham Public Library, 190 Samoset Road, Eastham

Brewster Ladies Library, 1822 Main St. (Route 6A), Brewster

Sturgis Library, 3090 Main St. (Route 6A), Barnstable

