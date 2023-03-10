'Braintree is a baseball town': Council approves money for Little League field upgrades

BRAINTREE − Delorey Field in Watson Park will be getting a makeover during the summer.

The town council Tuesday night approved spending $737,142 in Community Preservation Act money to remake both the playing field and the spectator areas. The field is used by the East Braintree Little League.

Mayor Charles Kokoros told the council that, other than work on the dugouts, the field hasn't had any substantial improvements since it was built 40 years ago.

"This is a great opportunity for us to improve the playing field," the mayor said.

Andrew Berman, the president of the 30-team East Braintree Little League, said the group maintains the fields as best it can, and has even bought a machine that removes Canada geese droppings from the riverside diamonds.

"It's not something we can do on our own anymore," Berman said. "We will put this field to good use."

Quincy:Whatever happened to plans for a 'justice center' in downtown?

The project will include a new grass playing surface with irrigation and drainage. The fences will be replaced and moved 20 feet back from home plate, bringing the field to regulation size for Little League tournament play. There will also be new dugouts and bleachers, a scoreboard and a paved walkway around the field. The complex will also be brought into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The work will reduce the number of spaces in the adjacent parking lot. Neighbors have long complained about parking along Gordon Road and side streets during league play.

District 3 Town Councilor Elizabeth Maglio, who represents the area, said that in addition to parking, neighbors have issues with the signs for league sponsors blocking their view of the park and the river. They also want better police enforcement and signs directing spectators to nearby off-street parking.

"People don't want to see their park paved," she said.

Maglio said she wants the soil of the field tested for contamination from the recent fire at the Clean Harbors hazardous waste treatment facility, something Kokoros said he would support.

Braintree:Parents face possibility of elementary school redistricting

Judy Goggin, who lives across the street from the park, opposed the expansion of the baseball field.

"There is plenty of room in the rest of the park," she said.

Town Councilor-at-Large Charles Ryan said he can think of no better way for the town to spend Community Preservation Act money.

District 6 Town Councilor Lawrence Mackin said the project is in keeping with the sport's popularity in town.

"Braintree is a baseball town," he said.

Community Preservation Act money comes from a surtax on the town's property taxes, supplemented by matching money from the state. The money can be spent only on recreation improvements, buying land for open space, historical preservation and affordable housing.

Kokoros said work on the field will begin after this Little League season and should be completed by Opening Day in 2024.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.