Twitter reacts to Penn State’s Big Ten tournament win against Illinois

Penn State’s rollercoaster season continued in Illinois on Thursday night when the Nittany Lions swept the season series with the home-state team.

Micah Shrewsberry and his Penn State team have had some high points this season but winning their opening game in the Big Ten tournament, for the second straight year, was massive. It has to have them closer to punching their ticket to the big dance.

As it seems with any Penn State in anymore, Twitter has been electric with the team’s coverage and fans’ reactions.

Jalen Pickett comes in clutch

https://twitter.com/OnwardStSports/status/1634003189627252736 Jalen Pickett had an off-night shooting but he was able to pick up the slack in other areas of his game. Defense, passing and rebounding all were areas in which he was able to step up and make this a complete team effort in their win.

This is crazy, fun and sad all wrapped into one thought

https://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1634005165622657024 Penn State basketball has never been...great. That being said, this could be one heck of a year for the sport alongside its football counterparts. This stat above would make for some rather unique history.

Men's Basketball is on the rise

https://twitter.com/NeilRudel/status/1634019426566561794 Penn State Men's basketball will never be what football is to the school and campus in general. That doesn't mean that can't be a fun and enjoyable squad because that is exactly what they are turning into in recent memory both in college and in the NBA with Stevens.

Andrew Funk is him

https://twitter.com/PennStateMBB/status/1634002918113247232 Andrew Funk is on a tear as of late and that continued on Thursday night. He made the dagger three that sealed the game for Penn State which brought his point total to 20 points on the night.

Bust out the brooms

https://twitter.com/CBKReport/status/1634009921304813568 Penn State being able to sweep Illinois speaks volumes to where they are heading as a program. Considered one of the cornerstone basketball programs in the Big Ten, Penn State coming out on top three times in one season should have both the team and fans excited for where things are headed.

On to the next one...

https://twitter.com/PennStateMBB/status/1634042702193934337 Penn State now has its eyes set on Northwestern who they just beat last week on a buzzer-beater. They hope to not have this one come down to the wire but if it does this team has shown they can handle it.

