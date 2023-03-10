Dick's Sporting Goods' House of Sport to open at Ross Park Mall in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A one-of-a-kind store in our region is now under construction in the North Hills -- and it's going into the void left by the closing of Sears at Ross Park Mall.

As we've watched the demise of Century II Mall and the slow erosion of Pittsburgh Mills, Simon Properties has been reinventing Ross Park Mall and what Dick's Sporting Goods is bringing to the north end of the mall will make it a one-of-a-kind destination.

It's called House of Sport, and it's Dick's Sporting Goods' immersive sports venue.

The Ross Park location will be the company's fourth, as they've honed the concept in Knoxville, Minnetonka, and Rochester -- and from those locations, we get a glimpse of the future.

The House of Sport will include in-store experiences like a climbing wall, a batting cage, a putting ghreen, golf bays, an outdoor turf field and a running track, and of course, Dick's Sporting Goods' staple -- athletic products.

The Ross Park site was recently fenced off and demolition and construction has already started.

Prices to use certain interactive activities will vary.

For example, at the store in Knoville:

20 minutes on the climbing wall is $12

30 minutes using a Trackman golf bay is $20

10 minutes in the batting cage is $10

If all goes as planned, it'll open sometime next year.