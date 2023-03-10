O/NSO: An unfair comparison...for now edition

Harry How/Getty Images

The Obvious: It seems ridiculously unfair, but it is what it is…for now. There are a number of interesting spring practice storylines, and one of those unique subplots continues to be the projection by some that sophomore-to-be running back Raleek Brown may be the second coming of a young Reggie Bush. The Not So Obvious: To be fair, comparing Bush, a generational type of player to anybody, is unfair. We’re talking about one of the greatest and most electrifying running backs and special teams performers in all of college football history. Sure, it’s a supreme compliment to be compared to an immortal former Heisman Trophy winner, but it’s yet another to rack up displays of comparative highlights. To ask Releek Brown to “be the next” Reggie Bush is like asking a currently talented English singing foursome to become the next Beatles. Brown, of course, at Mater Dei HS and Bush at La Mesa (Calif.) Helix HS. Both players were considered 5-star recruits their senior prep seasons, and both were selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Both of their senior high school seasonal highlights were jaw dropping.