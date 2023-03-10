Open in App
May need paid subscription
On3.com

O/NSO: An unfair comparison...for now edition

By Greg Katz,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLNfQ_0lE93Q2K00
Harry How/Getty Images

The Obvious: It seems ridiculously unfair, but it is what it is…for now. There are a number of interesting spring practice storylines, and one of those unique subplots continues to be the projection by some that sophomore-to-be running back Raleek Brown may be the second coming of a young Reggie Bush. The Not So Obvious: To be fair, comparing Bush, a generational type of player to anybody, is unfair. We’re talking about one of the greatest and most electrifying running backs and special teams performers in all of college football history. Sure, it’s a supreme compliment to be compared to an immortal former Heisman Trophy winner, but it’s yet another to rack up displays of comparative highlights. To ask Releek Brown to “be the next” Reggie Bush is like asking a currently talented English singing foursome to become the next Beatles. Brown, of course, at Mater Dei HS and Bush at La Mesa (Calif.) Helix HS. Both players were considered 5-star recruits their senior prep seasons, and both were selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Both of their senior high school seasonal highlights were jaw dropping.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH10 hours ago
South Carolina’s Shane Beamer: Dawn Staley’s success proof ‘you can accomplish everything we want to accomplish’
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Juwan Howard reveals why Michigan chose to play in NIT
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Pitt forward John Hugley to enter NCAA transfer portal
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Catching up with Joe Toussaint
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Bob Huggins evaluates team after West Virginia's uneven start against Maryland
Morgantown, WV5 hours ago
Bruce Pearl reveals what makes Iowa's offense hard to stop
Auburn, AL5 hours ago
J.J. McCarthy on Kirk Campbell: 'A wizard ... I'm extremely grateful'
Ann Arbor, MI3 hours ago
The Ellis Johnson Files: Part V
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Penn State wrestling recap: NCAA Championships session one
State College, PA6 hours ago
Top Michigan State target Xadavien Sims raves about most recent trip to East Lansing
East Lansing, MI4 hours ago
Buckeyes open as massive too-early favorite over Michigan State
Columbus, OH1 day ago
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Texas takes big lead with Corian Gipson
Austin, TX2 days ago
2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer remains firmly committed to Wisconsin
Madison, WI6 hours ago
Bill Self to miss Kansas' NCAA Tournament game vs. Howard following health issue
Lawrence, KS7 hours ago
Pot of Gold preview: Storylines for Notre Dame on a massive recruiting day
Notre Dame, IN5 hours ago
Pepsi distributor signs NIL deals with 5 Purdue basketball players
West Lafayette, IN5 hours ago
Las Vegas sets over/under win total, national championship odds for Michigan football in 2023
Ann Arbor, MI6 hours ago
Lawyer releases statement in defense of Jalen Carter after no-contest plea
Athens, GA6 hours ago
Emmitt Matthews suffers 'stinger' against Maryland, return to action uncertain
Morgantown, WV4 hours ago
Kevin McCullar announced available for Kansas' NCAA Tournament game vs. Howard
Lawrence, KS6 hours ago
Troubling new details emerge from incident that led to suspensions of 3 South Carolina freshmen
Columbia, SC9 hours ago
Top 50 quarterback prospect confirms he'll visit Penn State this weekend
State College, PA8 hours ago
Fran McCaffery praises senior leadership of Connor McCaffery, Filip Rebraca
Iowa City, IA9 hours ago
Auburn tight ends 'Swiss Army knife' of new offense according to Ben Aigamaua
Auburn, AL8 hours ago
See Penn State newcomers, and returners in new places, at the Lions' first spring practice
State College, PA1 day ago
NC State 125 pounder Jarrett Trombley scores upset in first round of 2023 NCAA Wrestling Tournament
Raleigh, NC5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy