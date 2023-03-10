Oregon (OSAA) 6A, 5A, 4A basketball state tournaments: Thursday's stars, highlights, statistical leaders

Here's a summary of everything that happened in Thursday's OSAA 6A, 5A and 4A basketball state tournaments.

Photo by Taylor Balkom

—

CLASS 6A BOYS

At Chiles Center (Portland)

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 West Linn 49, No. 9 Central Catholic 45

Adrian Mosley scored a game-high 21 points and Jackson Shelstad added 17, helping the Lions edge the Rams and advance to the semifinals.

Nick DiGiulio added six bench points in 28 minutes and West Linn (27-1) used an 11-2 free throw advantage to pull off the victory.

Isaac Carr went for 16 points (including four three-pointers) and Zamir Paschal had 19 off the bench to pace Central Catholic (15-12), which led 23-21 at halftime. Marley Zeller pitched in eight points and seven rebounds in defeat.

No. 4 Lincoln 60, No. 5 Gresham 59

Moroni Seely-Roberts scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, Malachi Seely-Roberts had 18 points, and the Cardinals held on to beat the Gophers.

Graham Eikenberry added 10 points and nine rebounds for a Lincoln (24-4) squad which led by 12 and never trailed.

RJ Alexander and Esyah Pippa-White potted 17 points apiece, and Ulises Gutierrez-Guzman had 12 off the bench for Gresham (22-5).

No. 3 Tualatin 63, No. 6 Beaverton 54

Josiah Lake scored 28 points, Jaden Steppe added 18 with six rebounds, and the Timberwolves held off the Beavers to reach the semifinals.

Jayden Fortier grabbed 10 rebounds and Tualatin (22-5) made 21 of 29 free throws in the win.

Max Elmgren (12 points), Jalen Childs (11) and Brady Rice (10) scored in double figures for Beaverton (20-8), which trailed 33-23 after two periods.

No. 2 Barlow 73, No. 7 Mountainside 72 (2OT)

Jalen Atkins put up 31 points, Jahvari Martino and Mason Bierbrauer scored 16 apiece, and the second-seeded Bruins earned a double-overtime win over the Mavericks.

Barlow (25-3) led 40-36 after two quarters but trailed by four entering the fourth. The Bruins will face No. 3 Tualatin in a semifinal Friday.

Brayden Boe poured in 35 points, while Blake Thune and Jaylin Ormond (15 rebounds) contributed 13 each in support of Mountainside (19-8).

DAY 1 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Points (12 or more)

Brayden Boe, Mountainside, 35

Jalen Atkins, Barlow, 31

Josiah Lake, Tualatin, 28

Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 24

Adrian Mosley, West Linn, 21

Malachi Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 18

Jaden Steppe, Tualatin, 18

RJ Alexander, Gresham, 17

Esyah Pippa-White, Gresham, 17

Jackson Shelstad, West Linn, 17

Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, 16

Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, 16

Jahvari Martino, Barlow, 16

Jaylin Ormond, Mountainside, 13

Blake Thune, Mountainside, 13

Max Elmgren, Beaverton, 12

Rebounds (6 or more)

Jaylin Ormond, Mountainside, 15

Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 13

Jayden Fortier, Tualatin, 10

Graham Eikenberry, Lincoln, 9

Brayden Boe, Mountainside, 8

Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, 7

Brady Rice, Beaverton, 7

Marley Zeller, Central Catholic, 7

Nate Forrar, Barlow, 6

Nate Gilkey, Gresham, 6

Ulises Gutierrez-Guzman, Gresham, 6

Mark Hemper, West Linn, 6

Sam Leavitt, West Linn, 6

Jaden Steppe, Tualatin, 6

Assists (3 or more)

Brayden Boe, Mountainside, 9

Esyah Pippa-White, Gresham, 5

Ryan Schleicher, Tualatin, 5

Brady Rice, Beaverton, 4

Tony Angelo, Central Catholic, 3

Jalen Atkins, Barlow, 3

Jalen Childs, Beaverton, 3

Graham Eikenberry, Lincoln, 3

Jayden Fortier, Tualatin, 3

Blake Johnson, Lincoln, 3

Josiah Lake, Tualatin, 3

Isaac Margolis, Lincoln, 3

Marcus McKinney, Gresham, 3

Aidan Rice, Beaverton, 3

Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, 3

Steals (3 or more)

Jalen Atkins, Barlow, 7

Marcus McKinney, Gresham, 4

Brady Rice, Beaverton, 4

Blocked shots (2 or more)

Sam Leavitt, West Linn, 4

Nate Gilkey, Gresham, 3

Graham Eikenberry, Lincoln, 2

Chance Winter, Beaverton, 2

—

CLASS 6A GIRLS

At Chiles Center (Portland)

Thursday’s consolation games

No. 8 Willamette 47, No. 4 Beaverton 41

The Wolverines overcame a 10-point deficit with a 26-12 second half and outlasted the Beavers to gain a berth in the fourth-place game.

Brynn Smith (18 points, seven rebounds) and Victoria Nguyen (10 and seven) starred for Willamette (19-8).

Zoe Borter scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Madison Naro contributed 14 points to pace Beaverton (19-10), which finished 14 of 49 (28.6%) from the field.

No. 10 West Salem 40, No. 3 Tualatin 37

The Titans went on a 7-2 run over the final 66 seconds, edging the Timberwolves to advance to the fourth-place game.

Madelyn Diaz scored all five of her points in an eight-second span to turn a two-point deficit into a 38-35 lead for West Salem (22-6).

Emma Zuniga led all scorers with 17 points and Elizabeth Bennett chipped in eight for the Titans.

Jaylyn Arosemena and Olivia Poulivaati (nine rebounds) tallied nine points apiece, and Tabi Searle pulled down nine rebounds for Tualatin (24-4).

—

CLASS 5A BOYS

At Gill Coliseum (Corvallis)

Thursday’s semifinals

No. 1 Summit 79, No. 4 Redmond 66

Pearson Carmichael scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Collin Moore had 13 points with six assists, and center Hogan Carmichael added 12 points, leading Summit (21-5) to a convincing win over Redmond (19-8).

Evan Otten (22 points), Jack Snyder and Colton Horner (12 apiece), and Nathan Wachs (10) handled the bulk of the offense for the Panthers.

No. 3 Wilsonville 34, No. 15 Crescent Valley 24

The defensive-minded Wildcats used a 12-4 final period to pull away and survive against the Raiders.

Kallen Gutridge scored a game-high 16 points and Maxim Wu pitched in seven as Wilsonville (23-5) advanced to take on top-seeded Summit in the final.

Adam Temesgen had 15 points in 32 minutes to lead Crescent Valley (16-12).

Thursday’s consolation games

No. 8 North Eugene 61, No. 5 Mountain View 44

The Highlanders forced 17 turnovers and led by 25 in a comfortable win over the Cougars.

Joey Banry scored 16 points and dished out seven assists, Nolan Duke had 11 points and Ben Kitzhaber notched seven points with 14 rebounds to lead North Eugene (17-10).

Quincy Townsend potted 10 points and Ian Prictor added eight in 13 minutes for Mountain View (17-9).

No. 7 La Salle Prep 45, No. 6 Woodburn 43

The Falcons sank 10 three-pointers and erased an eight-point deficit in a come-from-behind victory over the Bulldogs.

Nick Robertson (11 points), Finbar O’Brien (10) and Cade Jansen (8) managed the bulk of the scoring for La Salle Prep (20-8), which outscored Woodburn (20-7) 12-2 over the final seven minutes.

Brody Hawley put up 12 points with seven rebounds and Cruz Veliz added 10 points to lead the Bulldogs.

DAY 2 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Points (12 or more)

Pearson Carmichael, Summit, 30

Evan Otten, Redmond, 22

Joey Banry, North Eugene, 16

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville, 16

Adam Temesgen, Crescent Valley, 15

Collin Moore, Summit, 13

Hogan Carmichael, Summit, 12

Brody Hawley, Woodburn, 12

Colton Horner, Redmond, 12

Ian Pearson, Redmond, 12

Rebounds (6 or more)

Evan Otten, Redmond, 18

Ben Kitzhaber, North Eugene, 14

Pearson Carmichael, Summit, 10

Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep, 9

Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, 8

Brody Hawley, Woodburn, 7

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville, 6

Brayden Meier, Mountain View, 6

Ian Prictor, Mountain View, 6

Nick Robertson, La Salle Prep, 6

Milan Skoro, La Salle Prep, 6

Quincy Townsend, Mountain View, 6

Assists (4 or more)

Joey Banry, North Eugene, 7

Collin Moore, Summit, 6

Jack Snyder, Redmond, 6

Colton Horner, Redmond, 4

Steals (3 or more)

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville, 4

Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep, 3

Ben Strang, Summit, 3

Adam Temesgen, Crescent Valley, 3

Blocked shots (2 or more)

Aidan Kelly, La Salle Prep, 4

Kyle Counts, Wilsonville, 3

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley, 2

Evan Otten, Redmond, 3

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville, 2

Nathan Hoisington, Mountain View, 2

Liam Slattum, Woodburn, 2

—

CLASS 5A GIRLS

At Gill Coliseum (Corvallis)

Thursday’s semifinals

No. 1 Springfield 70, No. 5 Crater 55

J’Bionna Robinson poured in 25 points (including 13 free throws), and the Millers forced 28 turnovers in a comfortable win over the Comets.

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam pitched in 11 points and Kayla Morris tossed in nine off the bench for top-seeded Springfield (23-5).

Abigail Winslow had 14 points and center Lydia Traore finished with 10 points and nine rebounds to lead Crater (20-7).

No. 6 Crescent Valley 45, No. 7 La Salle Prep 33

Guard Gabby Bland scored 14 points (including 10 free throws), Nicole Huang had 13 points with 10 rebounds, and the Raiders downed the Falcons to earn a berth in the final.

Crescent Valley (22-6) trailed 23-20 at the break and finished 93.8% (15 for 16) from the free throw line.

Ava Bergeson tallied 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Ella Wedin managed 11 points for La Salle Prep (21-6). The Falcons were fouled only five times and had no free throw attempts.

DAY 2 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Points (12 or more)

Kasey Booster, Mountain View, 25

J'Bionna Robinson, Springfield, 25

Rylee Lemen, Putnam, 21

Kyleigh Brown, Silverton, 17

Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep, 16

Gabby Bland, Crescent Valley, 14

Abigail Winslow, Crater, 14

Kaylee Cordle, South Albany, 13

Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 13

Emma McDonald, Putnam, 13

Rebounds (6 or more)

Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep, 10

Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 10

Riley Greenleaf, Putnam, 9

Juju Henderson, Springfield, 9

Charlotte Patel, Crescent Valley, 9

Lydia Traore, Crater, 9

Avery Andrews, Mountain View, 8

Emma McDonald, Putnam, 8

Kaylee Cordle, South Albany, 7

Allie Neet, Mountain View, 7

Hannah Bashor, Silverton, 6

Assists (4 or more)

Kayla Kasubuchi, Putnam, 10

Emma Buchanan, La Salle Prep, 6

Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, 5

Sage Winslow, Crater, 5

Steals (3 or more)

J'Bionna Robinson, Springfield, 9



Sage Winslow, Crater, 6

Danaeja Romero-Ah-Sam, Springfield, 5

Allie Neet, Mountain View, 4

Avery Andrews, Mountain View, 3

Gabby Bland, Crescent Valley, 3

Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, 3

Grace Hayashida, Silverton, 3

Lydia Traore, Crater, 3

Addison Vranes. Crater, 3

Abigail Winslow, Crater, 3

Blocked shots (2 or more)

Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep, 2

Kyleigh Brown, Silverton, 2

Alexi Morgan, Springfield, 2

J'Bionna Robinson, Springfield, 2

—

CLASS 4A BOYS

At Forest Grove High School

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Philomath 54, No. 8 Crook County 43

Ty May (16 points), Jacob Peters (12) and Preston Kramer (11) scored in double figures, and the Warriors cruised past the Cowboys into the semifinals.

Philomath (21-4) controlled the paint (34-22) and led by 21 midway through the fourth quarter.

Cameron Carr notched 11 points and Edward Freauff contributed 10 with eight rebounds in support of Crook County (16-9).

No. 3 Cascade 74, No. 11 Marist Catholic 35

The Cougars dominated the glass (40-24) and converted 23 forced turnovers into 31 points en route to a blowout victory over the Spartans.

Samuel Horne (20 points), Droiy Comstock (14) and Anthony Best (12) led 10 scorers for semifinal-bound Cascade (22-3).

Cooper Mullens scored eight points, and Christian Guerrero and Ben Rohman chipped in six each to pace Marist Catholic (14-12).

No. 5 Henley 77, No. 4 Baker 61

The Hornets used a big second half and 50 points in the paint to erase an early deficit and fly past the Bulldogs.

Markus McCreadie poured in 29 points on 12-for-13 shooting, Blayne Boersma rang up 17 points, and Aiden Hayes added 10 to help Henley (17-6) advance after trailing 37-35 at the break.

Isaiah Jones (20 points) and Paul Hobson (12) shined offensively for Baker (22-5).

No. 2 Junction City 68, No. 10 Gladstone 37

The Tigers routed the Gladiators behind 29 points and 12 rebounds from standout Kaleb Burnett.

Gunner Rothenberger added 12 points and Court Knabe chipped in 10 for second-seeded Junction City (25-2).

Ben Hoffman had 14 points and Cohen Daves pitched in six for Gladstone (15-10).

DAY 1 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Points (12 or more)

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City 29

Markus McCreadie, Henley 29

Samuel Horne, Cascade 20

Isaiah Jones, Baker 20

Blayne Boersma, Henley 17

Ty May, Philomath 16

Droly Comstock, Cascade 14

Ben Hoffman, Gladstone 14

Anthony Best, Cascade 12

Paul Hobson, Baker 12

Jacob Peters, Philomath 12

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City 12

Rebounds (6 or more)

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City 12

Cole Beardsley, Philomath 10

Droly Comstock, Cascade 8

Kaden Erlenbush, Marist Catholic 8

Eddie Freauff, Crook County 8

Ty May, Philomath 8

Giacomo Rigueiro, Baker 8

Isaiah Jones, Baker 7

Jackson Walsh, Cascade 7

Samuel Horne, Cascade 6

Markus McCreadie, Henley 6

Jacob Peters, Philomath 6

Assists (4 or more)

Shaw Stork, Henley 8

Cole Beardsley, Philomath 6

Paul Hobson, Baker 6

Aiden Hayes, Henley 5

Owen Cheyne, Henley 4

Jaxson Kister, Junction City 4

Court Knabe, Junction City 4

Landon Knox, Cascade 4

Carver Mellema, Gladstone 4

Steals (3 or more)

*Samuel Horne, Cascade 7

Jaron Long, Baker 5

Anthony Best, Cascade 4

Blayne Boersma, Henley 4

Jaxson Kister, Junction City 4

Cole Beardsley, Philomath 3

Luke Bennett, Henley 3

Aiden Hayes, Henley 3

Logan Matthews, Crook County 3

Giacomo Rigueiro, Baker 3

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City 3

Blocked shots (2 or more)

Chad Russell, Philomath 6

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City 2

Eddie Freauff, Crook County 2

Ty May, Philomath 2

Ethan Robles, Gladstone 2

* Tournament record

—

CLASS 4A GIRLS

At Forest Grove High School

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Baker 50, No. 9 Madras 33

Jozie Ramos had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Brooklyn Jaca scored 12, and Rylee Elms and Macey Moore tallied 11 each as the top-seeded Bulldogs defeated the White Buffaloes.

Baker (23-2) forced 20 turnovers and limited Madras (17-9) to 5.9% (1 for 17) shooting from beyond the arc.

Rylan Davis scored 20 points with five steals, and Maija Poland grabbed 12 rebounds to star for the White Buffaloes.

No. 4 Marshfield 57, No. 5 Henley 48

The Pirates took a 36-22 lead to halftime and dominated inside throughout (32-14 points in the paint), knocking off the Hornets and advancing to the semifinal round.

Kate Miles (19 points), Trinity Barker (12) and Tatum Montiel (11) carried the offensive load for Marshfield (19-7).

Annie Campos notched game highs with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Anna Harper added 12 and six to lead the Henley (17-9) attack.

No. 2 Gladstone 59, No. 10 Philomath 38

The Gladiators led by 25 and never trailed in a rout of the Warriors.

Ryme Jaekel (14 points), Hanne Hopkins (12) and Rhyli Grim (11) hit double figures and Gladstone (22-4) converted 23 forced turnovers into 27 points.

Abigail Brown put up 12 points with nine rebounds and Hailie Couture chipped in 11 points to pace Philomath (17-8).

No. 3 Astoria 50, No. 11 Crook County 37

The third-seeded Fishermen forced 25 turnovers and won the final three periods to knock off the Cowgirls and advance to the semifinals.

Avery Biedermen had 12 points, Shelby Bruney notched 11 and Malory Dundas snagged 12 rebounds to lead the cause for Astoria (25-2).

McKenzie Jonas (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Katelynn Weaver (11 points, five steals) starred for Crook County (15-10), which held a 9-7 advantage after eight minutes.

DAY 1 STATISTICAL LEADERS

Points (12 or more)

Annie Campos, Henley 23

Rylan Davis, Madras 20

Kate Miles, Marshfield 19

Jozie Ramos, Baker 15

Ryme Jaekel, Gladstone 14

Rhyli Grim, Gladstone 13

McKenzie Jonas, Crook County 13

Trinity Barker, Marshfield 12

Avery Biedermen, Astoria 12

Anna Harper, Henley 12

Brooklyn Jaca, Baker 12

Rebounds (6 or more)

Jozie Ramos, Baker 14

Malory Dundas, Astoria 12

Maija Poland, Madras 12

McKenzie Jonas, Crook County 11

Annie Campos, Henley 10

Abigail Brown, Philomath 8

Lily Fussell, Henley 8

Kate Miler, Marshfield 8

Abby Barker, Crook County 7

Rylan Davis, Madras 7

Kaylyn Fildes, Crook County 6

Anna Harper, Henley 6

Brooklyn Jaca, Baker 6

Tatum Montiel, Marshfield 6

Katelynn Weaver, Crook County 6

Assists (4 or more)

Hanne Hopkins, Gladstone 8

Rylee Elms, Baker 4

Macey Moore, Baker 4

Steals (3 or more)

Kate Miles, Marshfield 8

Annie Campos, Henley 7

Rylan Davis, Madras 5

Katelynn Weaver, Crook County 5

Hanne Hopkins, Gladstone 4

Sydnee Pierce, Baker 4

Tayla Huber, Astoria 3

Anneka Steen, Philomath 3

Emily Taunisila, Philomath 3

Maitlin Young, Astoria 3

Blocked shots (2 or more)

Tatum Montiel, Marshfield 3

Maija Poland, Madras 2

Katelynn Weaver, Crook County 2

—