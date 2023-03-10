Open in App
Sellersville, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Sellersville Beer Garden opening for St. Paddy's. What to expect at this new outdoor venue

By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times,

6 days ago

Something new is brewing in Sellersville — and just in time for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Entrepreneur Mike Brennan, of Farm & Cask Brewing Company, is turning a scenic, yet under-utilized, pocket of Sellersville into a relaxing outdoor space for enjoying local craft beer with friends.

Here’s what to expect:

Where is the Sellersville Beer Garden?

Just off South Main Street in Sellersville’s cultural district, the beer garden can be found along the banks of the Perkiomen Creek directly behind Café on the Mill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YY3UQ_0lE91Y1i00

When will the new beer garden be open?

Starting March 16, the Sellersville Beer Garden will be open Thursday to Sunday every week through November.

To kick things off, they are hosting a four-day St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Extravaganza March 16 to19, featuring Irish music, green beer and St. Patrick’s-themed food. Tickets for this fundraising event can be purchased online with proceeds benefiting the Sellersville Fire Company.

What’s on tap at Sellersville Beer Garden?

A beer trailer will be parked on-site featuring a selection of local and regional Pennsylvania craft beers, wines and cocktails. Non-alcoholic options will also be available.

Will there be food for sale?

Brennan is partnering with local restaurants, food trucks and vendors to offer a rotation of food for purchase at the beer garden.

For subscribers: Bucks County dining: Check out these hearty sandwiches, cool treats and delicious drinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAhdc_0lE91Y1i00

What’s the overall vision for the space?

Brennan said he hopes to share his love of artisan beer while creating a welcoming place for the community to gather. With picnic tables and plenty of space to spread out, he said the beer garden will provide a family-friendly experience where friends and neighbors can enjoy a relaxing afternoon or evening together.

“We wanted to add to this beautiful spot that’s already here and make an even more special place for people to come hang out at,” Brennan said.

There will be yard games, board games and coloring books to keep families entertained. The venue will also host local acoustic musicians throughout the season, as well as fundraising events to benefit the local community.

Go: The Sellersville Beer Garden is located at 1 S. Main St. in Sellersville; farmcaskbrewing.com

More: Rocco's Italian Sausage coming to Home Depots in Bucks County. Where to find this Philly favorite

For subscribers: New Garden Bar pops up on patio at old Puck in Doylestown

