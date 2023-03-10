“Man, you can’t screw this up” - Charles Barkley reacts to Ja Morant's gun-waving incident

Charles Barkley urges Ja Morant to surround himself with the right people before it's too late.

Ja Morant, Charles Barkley © Ken Blaze, Kyle Terada - USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley delivered a powerful message for Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, whose future is shrouded in doubt after his most recent gun controversy on Instagram Live.

“ It’s time for Ja Morant to grow up. Next year, his new deal kicks in which is worth five years, and $231 million. Man, you can’t screw this up. You’re one of the best basketball players we got in this league. You’re one of the new faces of our league. Everybody loves the way you play, and you’re out here acting like a damn fool and idiot,” Barkley said on NBA on TNT.

Barkley sympathizes with Morant

Unlike other former players , Barkley didn't criticize Ja for his actions off the court. Instead, he sympathized with him on how popularity, wealth, and stardom can affect the mindset of a player.

The 1992-93 MVP acknowledged how he, himself had a fair share of issues when he was young.

“We’re all stupid when we’re 23,” Barkley added,

Given that Morant is undoubtedly on a downward spiral, the legendary 11-time All-Star urged the reigning Most Improved Player of the Year to surround himself with other people that would help him make better decisions.

That, in and of itself, will be the biggest challenge for Morant.

The timeline of Ja Morant’s controversies

The 23-year-old’s antics came to light when he was reported to have allegedly assaulted a teenager and threatened him with a gun during a pick-up game at his house last summer. That wasn’t the only violent act Morant was involved in; in a separate incident, he reportedly threatened the head of security at a Memphis mall.

There was also an incident involving Morant’s entourage and Indiana Pacers staffers—the NBA even launched an investigation in which Ja's crew was accused of pointing a red laser at the Pacers team members.

That being said, Taylor Jenks has refused to provide any timeline regarding Morant's return to the team. Having already stated that the organization is supporting him in an attempt to get out of the dark, Morant is expected to miss multiple games for the Grizzlies.