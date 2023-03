Railroads are under scrutiny right now after high-profile derailments, including the one in East Palestine, Ohio.

Mid-Missouri is familiar with derailments -- people died when an Amtrak train derailed last summer in Chariton County.

Federal lawmakers are demanding answers from executives of big train companies. Do you think they should be more regulated?

Vote in the poll.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should railroads be more regulated? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .