The Nation's Weather

By Accuweather,

6 days ago

The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 10, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will push eastward from the Midwest with a swath of

accumulating snow from southern Michigan to southern New

York and the northern parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey

today. Rain will fall farther to the south with a few heavy

thunderstorms in the Southeast states. Dry weather will hold

in northern New England and settle over much of the Plains

and Mississippi Valley. Farther west, a weakening storm is

forecast to spread rain along the Washington and Oregon

coasts with areas of snow over Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. A

potent storm will bring flooding rain to the intermediate

elevations, where melting snow will add to the deluge. Rain

and flooding incidents are likely at lower elevations in

Central California as well. Heavy snow will fall on the high

country of the Sierra Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 92 at Zapata, TX

National Low Thursday -17 at Boulder, WY

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

