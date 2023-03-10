Delaware is getting $11.3M to address clean water. What we know about where it's headed

It’s no secret that Delaware is facing challenges when it comes to safe and clean drinking water.

An $11.3 million investment, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is here to support families throughout Delaware who suffer from water quality issues. Nearly half of the funding will help those in underserved communities, according to a news release.

Though specific communities have not been announced yet, here's what we know about the funding.

What we know about this investment

Funding, which was announced on Feb. 27, will be made available as grants or principal forgiveness loans to help underserved communities in Delaware.

The announcement aligns with the president’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — a plan created two years ago to address the systemic and environmental inequities that Black Americans and other underserved communities face.

How will the funding work?

Specific projects have not yet been announced, but towns, water companies and municipalities can apply to fund projects that they cannot afford on their own, according to Katie Grasso, a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Tom Carper.

Is this investment the first effort to address water concerns?

No. The $11.3 million is the second wave of funds that Delaware is receiving from President Joe Biden via the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, said Michael Globetti, a spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

“The second year of the increased funding from [Bipartisan Infrastructure Law] is basically just underway," Globetti said. "[The] announcement was really about getting the funds dedicated to the state.”

In September, Delaware received $63 million to address water quality concerns through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Like the newest investment, nearly half of that funding will be allocated to improving water in underserved communities, according to a news release.

How bad are water quality issues in the First State?

Over the years, common water issues include contaminated drinking water, flooding roads, stormwater pollution and inefficient wastewater systems . A combination of other causes — including improper management and lack of funding — contributed to the growing crisis.

In October, elevated levels of lead were detected at nearly 50 schools in Delaware , which prompted the Delaware Division of Public Health to advise shutting off at least one school’s drinking water supply in New Castle.

6 things you need to know about Delaware's plan to retest school drinking water for lead

Have a tip or story idea? Contact local reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com , or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware is getting $11.3M to address clean water. What we know about where it's headed