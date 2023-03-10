Open in App
Opelousas, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

Women's History: Patrice Melnick

By Katie Lopez,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sT0QA_0lE8hERm00

Patrice Melnick has never been one to shy away from a challenge; she took chances at an early age.

Patrice Melnick

"I've been in situations, too, where I didn't really want leadership and it looked like things were moving on slowly and I became impatient," Melnick said. "I found myself moving groups forward in a certain way."

After years of traveling, Melnick found her way to Louisiana, it was the smooth sounds of Jazz that paved the way.

"I found work at a publishing company, and then I was listening to Zydeco and that drew me to this area...St. Landry Parish and Grand Coteau, where I live."

Melnick noticed that there was an opening for Director of the Opelousas Museum and Interpretative Center, and she thought, why not give it a shot.

"The one thing I have going for me is curiosity and a willingness to try and learn from other people," Melnick said. "I feel like I'm at my happiest when I'm learning new things. Learning keeps you alive and I just find it exciting."

During Covid, Melnick worked hard to revamp the museum and find ways to get people involved, even if they could not actually go inside of the building.

One of those first projects was Opelousas Neighborhoods .

"I think learning keeps you alive and I find it exciting," Melnick said.

The exhibits expanded as Covid restrictions loosened, Melnick wanted St. Landry Parish to feel like this was their museum and they had a say in what was showcased.

"I would like to see people in this community and share what they want to see in that exhibit. I want them to share what they want to see developed and included. That way it reflects people who live here. That is for people who have been here for many generations and those who are new here--I want to see how they want to be reflected, as well."

A transplant from Texas who made South Louisiana her home proves that if you take that leap of faith, there are limitless possibilities.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas man booked for alleged kidnapping, rape of a juvenile charges
Lafayette, LA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Only domestic abuse shelter in Central Louisiana set to open by summer
Mansura, LA1 day ago
LSU agriculture tour underway
Crowley, LA21 hours ago
Man gets life in prison after killing wife, her lover in Houston; son helped dump bodies in Louisiana
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Mississippi River
Natchez, MS1 day ago
Spend flood cash while John Bel Edwards is governor, aide says: 'Give me the kitchen sink'
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Louisiana man arrested for 11th time
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Former Miss USA, Ali Landry, Comes Home to Acadiana
Breaux Bridge, LA3 days ago
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
Natchez, MS1 day ago
Crawfish Prices Down Across Louisiana, Price Jump is Expected
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Report: Mother, two daughters from Ethel drown in Louisiana
Ethel, LA3 days ago
Friend of 16 years pays it forward
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Teacher receives 50K grant for classroom makeover
Opelousas, LA22 hours ago
Lafayette man homeless after pickup crashes into home
Lafayette, LA22 hours ago
New Iberia, Louisiana Man Sentenced for Using UPS to Ship Meth
New Iberia, LA3 days ago
Trying to afford living with mimimum wage
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Pedestrian in Louisiana Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 347, State Police Asking for Help Identifying Driver in Crash
Duson, LA1 day ago
50-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Embezzling Over $120,000 and Using it to Pay Credit Card Bills
Cut Off, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy