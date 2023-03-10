Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Women's History Month: Getting more women in construction work

By Megan Knight,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgG0d_0lE8eeNb00

Sianci Jones sits front row in a classroom at Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Greater Baltimore, learning about what it takes to become an expert in electrical work.

"I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone and this is it," she said. "It's hands on, I get to interact with people but I also get to work by myself so it's the perfect profession for me."

Jones is only one of two women in the apprenticeship class, which also happens to be led by a woman, DeShawne Aytch.

"Being a female in this field, its like strange to the guys, but to me, I feel like one of the gang. I can do just as much as they can do," she said.

Aytch remembers one of the first labs she did during her apprenticeship, where they had to figure out how to make a lightbulb turn on.

"I was the first to make my light come on and I was surrounded by men. I was the only female."

Women are significantly underrepresented in construction. In 2020, one out of every 10 people working in construction was a woman, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data shows that the number of women in construction was on the rise from 2003 until the Great Recession in 2008, and has very slowly been on the way back up.

"In the beginning there wasn’t many of us," said Aytch. "So we are coming a long way. I’m starting to think women are realizing that you don’t have to sit at a desk, you don’t have to cook and clean for a living, there’s other things you can do and make good money and learn a lot."

Jones doesn't mind being one of just two women in her apprenticeship class. She's confident more women will see the benefits of construction and join their ranks.

"Women, we’re just slowly getting into it but we’ll get there. Trust me," she said.

And all it may take is one moment when the lightbulb goes off, literally.

"You try, you get a feel for it. Like I said, you make your first lightbulb come on, I’m telling you that feeling is euphoric," said Aytch. "I’m still chasing that feeling!"

For more information about networking, education and job opportunities for women in construction, check out the Baltimore chapter of the National Association for Women in Construction.

For more information about ABC Greater Baltimore, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Peer Navigators look to expand reach in Baltimore to reduce opioid overdoses
Baltimore, MD22 hours ago
Rally for free meals for all in Maryland schools
Annapolis, MD18 hours ago
City of Baltimore offers $10,000 hiring bonus for new and existing CDL drivers
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two local authors celebrate women's empowerment with book signing
Columbia, MD3 days ago
New shoes on their feet put smiles on their faces
Essex, MD1 day ago
Howard County youth orchestra to perform with Guster at Merriweather show
Columbia, MD1 day ago
'The Greatest Show on Earth' is returning to Baltimore after five-year hiatus
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
'I just want to make a life for myself': Maryland's snackman
Annapolis, MD3 days ago
Victim reacts to the Archdiocese of Baltimore reports to be unsealed
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Maryland Food Bank helps families amid SNAP benefits decrease
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
'We could have got shot': 16-year-old shot near Reach Partnership School
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
Local nonprofits share their thoughts on Baltimore City Land Bank Legislation
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Local man credits hair for second MD lottery win
Nottingham, MD2 days ago
Leaders in Annapolis met to discuss changes to Child Victims Act
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Achievement Academy High School student shot and killed at Baltimore gas station
Baltimore, MD34 minutes ago
The more you read...
Edgewood, MD2 days ago
DOJ takes interest in home appraisal racial-bias lawsuit
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Cranes to cause traffic pause on Francis Scott Key, Chesapeake Bay Bridges
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Annapolis city docks get funding for flood mitigation projects
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
City Council President Nick Mosby announces bid for reelection
Baltimore, MD22 hours ago
City administrator confirmed after city council votes to approve position
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
'I think spring is going to break early this year': The winter that never was
Towson, MD5 days ago
New Dollar General Market opens in Essex
Essex, MD3 days ago
Technology leads to arrest in Edgewood murder
Edgewood, MD2 days ago
Looney's Pub to open new restaurant on Essex waterfront
Essex, MD3 days ago
Bar assault, on the job harassment leads to indictments against two BPD officers
Baltimore, MD3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy