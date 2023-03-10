Mo Gilligan To Host Stand-Up Comedy Podcast Series For Audible

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA-winning comedian and presenter Mo Gilligan has signed on to host and executive produce a new stand-up comedy podcast series for Audible titled Mo Gilligan’s Spotlight .

Jon Ronson Sets Wild Story About Neo-Nazi-Turned-Waco-Informant As Podcast For Audible

The pod will run six episodes and feature performances from live stand-up shows that will take place throughout March at the iconic South London comedy venue, Up the Creek Comedy Club. The series will land on Audible on July 6, 2023.

Headline performers across the six episodes include British comedians Eddie Kadi, Thanyia Moore, and Kae Kurd, all of whom were handpicked by Gilligan, who also curated the show with an emphasis on showcasing “currently under-represented and exceptional talent” from the UK.

Gunpowder & Sky Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Audible

The series is co-produced by Gilligan’s production company Momo G and Lucky 17. Javan Miller serves as series producer.

“Since the start of my own journey, phenomenal mentors have come alongside me to help elevate and guide my career,” Gilligan said. “This has now become one of the core values of my own production house Momo G and the through line across all our projects. The team and I are once again very proud to elevate the broad range of voices who are shaping the future of comedy.”

Aurelie De Troyer, Head of Content UK and Canada at Audible, added: “We’re delighted to be working with the brilliant Mo and the team at Lucky 17 on this series. Mo has been scouring the UK comedy scene to spotlight the very best talent, both in front of and behind the mic, and this podcast will give listeners a front seat at these intimate live shows. We can’t wait for you to hear what Mo and all his amazing guests have in store for you.”

Gilligan is best known as a judge on ITV’s The Masked Singer . The comedian also serves as the host of the UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam on BBC One.

Audible Strikes Deal For 'The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes', 'Pride & Prejudice' Podcast Adaptations In India