New Jersey Herald

Sussex County starts delivering COVID relief checks to small businesses hit by pandemic

By Bruce A. Scruton, New Jersey Herald,

6 days ago
LAFAYETTE — Sussex County Commissioner Director Chris Carney sat at the counter of Yetter's Diner chatting with owner Tommy Hatzinaz Thursday. Between them was a white envelope containing a check from the county.

Commissioners began distributing checks in person Thursday to small business owners in the county affected by the COVID pandemic which closed or severely slowed down operations.

The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and pass-throughs from New Jersey. Last year, the five-member board decided to put a large share of that money in the hands of small businesses who could prove financial hardship to their business due to the pandemic.

Some of the money also went to county employees whose jobs put them in contact with the public or could not be furloughed because of the nature of their work.

The in-person deliveries began Thursday with Carney and commissioners Herb Yardley and Dawn Fantasia visiting companies. Commissioners Jill Space and William Hayden were to join in making deliveries Friday as well.

The grants are up to $15,000 and the business much show eligible expenses incurred on or after March 3, 2021, to be reimbursed. Applications to the reimbursment program will remain open until all the funds are spent.

Eligible businesses can be sole proprietorship, a partnership, corporation, LLC or non-profit and located in Sussex County since before Jan. 1, 2021. The types of business range from farms to construction, retail stores, real estate and restaurants, with less than $4 million in annual sales or revenue.

Yetter's Diner has been a family-owned business for 49 years, said Tommy Hatzinaz, who has run the business at Ross Corners for a dozen years.

He said that at the height of the pandemic, business was down by about 80 percent and "we were breathing through a straw to survive."

Initially closed, the diner went through phases of take-out only, outdoor dining only and then limited inside dining augmented by the patio.

Pandemic's impact still being felt

While the business is back to full indoor operations, Hatzinaz said the affects of the pandemic are still being felt "across the board," as suppliers have staffing problems, shippers can't hire workers or get diesel and food costs go up.

Eggs, a staple for Yetters, are bought in cases of 30 dozen. "We were paying about $200 a case. That price went up to $2,000 for a time," he said.

And bacon, also purchased in cases, went from $35 per case up to $95. "It's back down to about $55 now," he said.

There has even been an impact on side dishes, such as pickles or cole slaw.

"We used to put that with every order," he said. Now the wait staff asks, "You want pickle and slaw with that?"

"We're always trying to stay afloat," he said. "We have been a part of the community since the beginning, helping out all the local causes when we can."

He said business was back to normal in early 2022 and customers finally returned in mid-year. Among a staff of 28 people, all but two have returned to full-time, Hatzinaz added.

After his stop at Yetters, Carney was headed to the Carriage House on the shore of Culver Lake in Frankford.

"There's thanks to the federal government first," he said. "Then, there's thanks that I'm allowed a chance like this" to hand out checks.

County Administrator Ron Tappan said Thursday that 20 businesses were included with the first batch of checks totalling $296,285 and "almost everyone, actually all but two, were able to get the full $15,000."

He said the application process and vetting takes six to eight weeks. Once a grant is approved, the Board of County Commissioners must approve each disbursement at a bi-monthly board meeting.

Tappan said the full $2.5 million has been earmarked for the grant program and could fund more than 160 businesses. "I'm hoping we use all that money for businesses which need the help," he said.

