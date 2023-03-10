Winter Weather Advisory for northern counties

Rain and snow will move in during the morning. Snow will be slow to accumulate with plenty of melting initially.
A burst of wet snow and a wintry mix could put down a coating to 3″ by early Friday afternoon . Snowfall rates of an inch an hour are possible, creating low visibility and slushy conditions by mid/late morning.
We will see a general light to moderate snow with mostly rain south of I-76 late morning through early afternoon.
The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.
The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. A brief warmup late next week.
