Open in App
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Winter Weather Advisory for northern counties

By Scott Sabol,

6 days ago

(WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our northern counties for accumulating snow on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OWuP_0lE8WqVZ00

Rain and snow will move in during the morning. Snow will be slow to accumulate with plenty of melting initially.

A burst of wet snow and a wintry mix could put down a coating to 3″ by early Friday afternoon . Snowfall rates of an inch an hour are possible, creating low visibility and slushy conditions by mid/late morning.

We will see a general light to moderate snow with mostly rain south of I-76 late morning through early afternoon.

Live look at StormFOX Radar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEx9A_0lE8WqVZ00

Snow will continue to accumulate throughout, especially for areas north of I-76 with some breaks.

Here is the chronology for Friday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrWAA_0lE8WqVZ00
Meteor could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day in 2046, scientists say

By Friday night, we will change back into snow with accumulating snow for the snow belt region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZFkJ_0lE8WqVZ00

Lake effect snow will continue Friday night into Saturday allowing for higher amounts east. There will be some melting occurring as the snow falls.

This is the total snowfall from early Friday through Saturday late morning. Plenty of melting as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1e6r_0lE8WqVZ00

We are watching a second system during the day Sunday followed by general snow Monday with lake effect Tuesday.

‘Baretta’ actor Robert Blake dies at 89
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Wfaf_0lE8WqVZ00

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. A brief warmup late next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRl2I_0lE8WqVZ00

Also a reminder, this weekend clocks spring forward .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecfB1_0lE8WqVZ00

Above are updated sunrise and sunset times.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter Storm Update: These Cities Are Expected to Get Hit Hardest
Minneapolis, MN22 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Snow is expected on Tuesday, and it may be the biggest storm of the season for some people
Boston, MA18 days ago
Ohio residents ordered to stay inside as another train derails
Springfield, OH11 days ago
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Columbus, OH11 days ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet in Ohio You Must Try
Newton Falls, OH23 days ago
Dump truck driver sentenced in death of Daniel Ripepi
Bedford, OH7 days ago
8-year-old taken to hospital after hanging by neck in amusement park accident
King Of Prussia, PA14 days ago
These 3 Ohio Cites Are Ranked The Most Dangerous to Live In
Cleveland, OH22 days ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL10 days ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH5 days ago
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Manchester, OH2 days ago
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield heading to yet another team next season
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH10 days ago
Akron, Copley police release statement on bodies bound, gagged
Akron, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy