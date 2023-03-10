Cape & Islands high school boys basketball awards announced. Who made the all-star team?

The three boys basketball champions of the Cape & Islands League all did so in emphatic fashion.
Martha's Vineyard, which went on the deepest state tournament of any of the 14 teams in the league, and Falmouth Academy went undefeated in conference play. Nauset finished 7-1 and won the league crown by a two-game margin.
All three league champs also double as homes for league MVPs. Nico Harrington, along with three other league all-stars, led Nauset to the title in the Atlantic Division.
Matheus Rodrigues, a walking double-double, led his Vineyarders to the Maritime title.
Nate Holmes (league MVP) and Drew Reeves led Falmouth Academy to the title in the Lighthouse Division.
More: Cape & Islands high school girls hockey awards announced
More: Cape & Islands high school boys hockey awards announced. Who made the all-star team?
Atlantic Division
Most Valuable Player
Nauset: Nico Harrington, Senior
Standings
Nauset 7-1
Barnstable 5-3
Dennis-Yarmouth 5-3
Falmouth 3-5
Sandwich 0-8
All-Stars
Sandwich: Cole Rodgers, Sophomore
Nauset: Nico Harrington, Senior
Nauset: Andrew Berardi, Senior
Nauset: Dillon White, Senior
More: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Dillon White's winner lifts Nauset to tournament win
Nauset: Patrick O'Keefe, Senior
Falmouth: Jack Watson, Junior
Barnstable: Evan Briggs, Sophomore
Barnstable: Ka'Ron Ford, Sophomore
Dennis-Yarmouth: Darrius Azor, Senior
Dennis-Yarmouth: Trey McPherson, Junior
Honorable Mentions
Falmouth: Jax Falcone, Junior
Dennis-Yarmouth: Julian Cash, Sophomore
Barnstable: Everton DeCastro, Junior
Nauset: Joey Berardi, Senior
Sandwich: Connor Finn, Junior
Individual Sportsmanship Award
Falmouth: Evan Hauptmann, Junior
Dennis-Yarmouth: Sean Price-Lyman, Senior
Barnstable: Evan Fishback, Senior
Nauset: Alex Burris, Senior
Sandwich: Cameron O'Malley, Senior
Team Sportsmanship
Barnstable
More: An inside look at the rebuilding of the Barnstable High boys basketball program
Maritime Division
Most Valuable Player
Martha's Vineyard: Matheus Rodrigues, Senior
Standings
Martha's Vineyard 6-0
Nantucket 4-2
Cape Cod Academy 2-4
Monomoy 0-6
All-Stars
Martha's Vineyard: Matheus Rodrigues, Senior
More: Matheus Rodrigues and Martha's Vineyard are dominating Cape Cod boys basketball
Martha's Vineyard: Josh Lake, Junior
Martha's Vineyard: Nate Story, Junior
Monomoy: Finn Hyora, Sophomore
Monomoy: Jackson Rocco, Sophomore
Cape Cod Academy: Tamarr Washington, Sophomore
Cape Cod Academy: Michael Berry, Freshman
Nantucket: Jayquan Francis, Junior
Nantucket: Jack Halik, Junior
Nantucket: Karson Wellington, Senior
Monomoy: Jackson Morreau, Sophomore
Honorable Mentions
Martha's Vineyard: Cam Napior, Senior
Nantucket; Carlos Aguilar, Junior
Monomoy: Jackson Morneau
Individual Sportsmanship Award
Martha's Vineyard: Tobey Roberts, Senior
Monomoy: Jeff Kimball, Senior
Nantucket: Treyce Brannigan, Senior
Team Sportsmanship
Nantucket
Lighthouse Division
Most Valuable Player
Falmouth Academy: Nate Holmes, Junior
Standings
Falmouth Academy 8-0
Rising Tide 4-4
St. John Paul II 4-4
Sturgis West 2-6
Sturgis East 1-7
All-Stars
St. John Paul II: Zane Thomas, Senior
St. John Paul II: Quinn Mayo, Senior
St. John Paul II: Daniel Cordeiro, Junior
Sturgis East: P.J. DaCruz, Junior
Sturgis West: Gregory Codjoe, Sophomore
Sturgis West: Sean Antone, Senior
Rising Tide: Ethan Nordberg, Senior
Rising Tide: Eamon Godzik, Senior
Falmouth Academy: Drew Reeves, Junior
Falmouth Academy: Nate Holmes, Junior
Honorable Mentions
St. John Paul II: Logan Our, Freshman
Falmouth Academy: Matt Coggins, Senior
Sturgis West: Davis Perry, Junior
Rising Tide: Dylan Dormady, Junior
Individual Sportsmanship Award
Falmouth Academy: Matt Coggins, Senior
St. John Paul II: Liam Powell, Senior
Sturgis West: Nolan Audyatis, Senior
Rising Tide: Aidan Lynch, Senior
Team Sportsmanship
Sturgis West
This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape & Islands high school boys basketball awards announced. Who made the all-star team?
Comments / 0