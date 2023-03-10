From sharks to algae blooms: Cape Cod Natural History Conference has a lot to talk about

What do shore birds, spadefoot toads, ticks, gray seals, cyanobacteria, whales and wastewater have in common? On Cape Cod, the answer is simple: the Cape Cod Natural History Conference.

On Saturday, all of these subjects and more will get spotlighted as the 26th annual conference, sponsored by Mass Audubon Cape Cod, takes place, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Cape Cod Community College’s Tilden Arts Center, 2240 Iyannough Road, West Barnstable.

Mass Audubon Cape Cod regional director Melissa Lowe said it’s exciting to have the conference back in full after disruptions caused by the pandemic — the event was cancelled at the last minute in 2020 when COVID was emerging, reappeared in 2021 only as a scaled-back, remote affair; and was not held last year.

“The natural history conference has always been one of my favorite events, in large part because of the special opportunity to meet and talk to local scientists one-on-one," Lowe said.

She said the conference provides an opportunity to learn about the people doing work related to the environment and their projects, to network, "and even to inspire for future projects by sharing questions and ideas.”

Conference showcases the latest scientific research on Cape ecology, wildlife and other natural resources

The conference highlights the latest scientific research and reporting on Cape and Islands ecology, wildlife, waterways and other natural resources. There are 14 talks planned, plus the chance to review seven poster presentations that will be on display during the lunch hour.

Among the topics on the schedule: the important role Cape Cod plays in efforts to protect a declining shorebird, the whimbrel; how cyanobacteria blooms affect food webs; the recent success of a 10-year effort to restore a breeding population of threatened spadefoot toads in Falmouth; and how birds in greatest need of conservation have responded to habitat management at the National Guard’s Camp Edwards training area.

"We have a lot of topics this year that are wildlife focused, which are always some of our more popular talks," said Christine Bates, visitor experience and community outreach coordinator at Cape Cod Mass Audubon.

For example, she said, "there are a couple of presentations about gray seals, one of which is looking at seals and great white sharks on Cape Cod. That will be a hot button talk."

"We've also got one about humpback whale feeding, and a few different talks looking at shore birds and changes in the shore bird population on Cape Cod," Bates said. "Then we have some really important information and timely talks looking at water quality issues on the Cape. We've got one looking at wastewater management on the Cape and some of the alternatives to addressing some of the wastewater issues."

Bates said the research posters that will be displayed during the lunch break cover a variety of topics as well, from the marsh birds of the Herring River estuary, to alternative methods for managing nutrient pollution from wastewater, box turtles of Wellfleet Bay, and how Army training roads at Camp Edwards offer "an unlikely haven" for rare Agassiz's clam shrimp.

"We've got one project looking at oysters in the Herring River estuary, we have another poster looking at gray seals and looking in particular at algae growth on their coats and what that can tell us about water quality," Bates said. "And there is one looking at tick preferences for human clothes as opposed to animal fur on and off Cape Cod trails."

The latter poster presentation, she said, is a project undertaken by students at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.

"It's always exciting when we have high school students involved," Bates said.

Want to go to the conference? Here are the details.

As of Tuesday, the conference organizers were expecting about 200 to 250 people at the conference.

"We get a lot of people who are actively participating in research, or are part of nonprofits," Bates said. "We also get folks who are just interested in science and nature."

Anyone wishing to come needs to register by going to massaudubon.org/ccnhc or calling 508-349-2615.

The cost of the conference is $25 per person, or $15 for active students. Coffee and refreshments will be provided, but attendees should bring their own lunch.